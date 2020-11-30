Acrylate Monomers Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Acrylate Monomers Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Acrylate Monomers market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Acrylate Monomers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Acrylate Monomers Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylate Monomers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Acrylate Monomers market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Acrylate Monomers market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Butyl Acrylate Type to Dominate the Market

– Butyl acrylate monomers are used in manufacturing paints and adhesives, cosmetics and personal care products, plastics, detergents & cleaners and paper.

– Acrylic resins based on butyl acrylate monomers exhibit high weather resistance and durability. For these reasons, they are the preferred compositions for architectural and industrial coatings.

– Growing market for paints and coatings in countries like India and China is also expected to drive the demand for butyl acrylate monomers.

– Increasing demand for polyethylene in Asia and North America is likely to boost the acrylic monomers market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share in 2018 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market are positive trends for paints and coatings in India and China owing to the increasing investment in construction industry. High demand for polypropylene in China is also likely to drive the acrylic monomers market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Acrylate Monomers Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Acrylate Monomers market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Acrylate Monomers including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Acrylate Monomers Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use of High Performance Formulation Paints

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polyethylene

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Concerns Regarding the Toxic Effects of Acrylate Monomers

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Trade Analysis

4.6 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Butylacrylate

5.1.2 Ethylacrylate

5.1.3 Ethylhexylacrylate

5.1.4 Methylacrylate

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Paints & Coatings

5.2.2 Plastics

5.2.3 Adhesives

5.2.4 Printing Inks

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema Group

6.4.2 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.5 Lucite International

6.4.6 NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD

6.4.7 Labdhi Chemicals

6.4.8 KH Chemicals

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

6.4.10 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Kuraray Co.,Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Number of Production Units in Saudi Arabia

