Acoustic Insulation Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The "Acoustic Insulation Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Acoustic Insulation market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acoustic Insulation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Acoustic Insulation market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Acoustic Insulation market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Automotive Industry

– The use of acoustic insulation in the automotive industry is to decrease or eliminate the effects of exterior noise caused by the vehicle, primarily the noise from the engine; exhaust; and tire.

– Further, automotive insulations have developed high performance lightweight acoustic and thermal solutions to reduce the overall component weight of the vehicle.

– This, in turn, keeps the vehicle in line with the current refinement standards whilst significantly reducing the weight of the insulation system as a whole.

– This not only reduce the noise, but also provides mold, mildew, and moisture resistance, efficient assembly, and manufacturing support.

– Plastic foams, especially polyester and polypropylene blend materials are usually used in the insulation system of the vehicle.

– Furthermore, the global automotive production growth is likely to propel the market for the acoustic insulation from automotive industry over the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

– China is the largest economy in the entire Asia-Pacific, in terms of GDP. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging, and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– The first year of China’s 13th Five Year Plan (2016), was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry, as it ventured into new business models, both domestically and internationally.

– The construction sector had slowed down after 2013, but is still a major contributor to the GDP of China. In 2018, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a mean to sustain economic growth.

– Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, in order to withstand the growing industrial and service sectors, has resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

– Furthermore, countries such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for acoustic insulation market over the forecast period.

Acoustic Insulation Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Acoustic Insulation market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Acoustic Insulation including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Acoustic Insulation Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Government Regulations for Controlling Noise Pollution and Energy-efficient Buildings

4.1.2 Growing Interest of Consumers for Acoustic Insulation for Commercial and Residential Purposes

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stagnant Industrial Growth in the Developed Countries

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Mineral Wool

5.1.2 Recycled Products

5.1.3 Plastic Foams

5.1.4 Natural

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Residential Construction

5.2.2 Commercial Construction

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Armacell International S.A.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Cabot Corporation

6.4.4 CSR Building Products Ltd

6.4.5 Dynamic Composite Technologies

6.4.6 Johns Manville

6.4.7 Kingspan Group

6.4.8 Knauf Insulation

6.4.9 LANXESS

6.4.10 Owens Corning

6.4.11 ROCKWOOL International A/S

6.4.12 Saint-Gobain Group

6.4.13 URSA Insulation, S.A (Xella Group)

6.4.14 Zeon Kasei Co., Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Demand for Aesthetic Prospects and Fire-resistant Properties for Acoustic Insulation

7.2 Increasing Usage of Stainless Steel Wool for Sound Dampening

