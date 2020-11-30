Acne Therapeutics Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Acne Therapeutics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Acne Therapeutics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Acne Therapeutics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , acne is a chronic inflammatory skin disease commonly affecting the adolescent and adult populations. Abnormal hormone production is found to be the key causative factor. The increasing use of acne medications is being indicated for its treatment. These include several prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines, such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and oral contraceptives, among others. However, the development of effective therapeutics, with lesser side effects and high potential in untapped markets, is expected to provide growth opportunities to the overall market.

Acne Therapeutics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Acne Therapeutics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Topical is the Segment Under Administration that is Expected to Grow the Fastest

The utilization rate of topical medications for acne treatment is high, owing to the high availability of these acne products, with a high success rate and lesser side effects. These agents are directly applied on the skin and need to be used continuously for longer periods of time, from several weeks to months, to get effective result. Therefore, the preference for topical treatment is more, as compared to the oral mode of therapeutic administration. These oral medications are recommended as systemic therapies, after topical treatments fail to evoke a response.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

Asiaand Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy food habits. Prosperity and a faster pace of life have changed the Chinese eating habits. Eating too much with high amounts of fat and calories and exercising less have led to an increase in obesity and acne problems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, due to the increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about safe acne medication products.

Detailed TOC of Acne Therapeutics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Sedentary Lifestyle and Unhealthy Food Habits

4.2.2 Rise in Disposable Income of Consumers

4.2.3 Increasing Awareness About Current and Upcoming Acne Treatments

4.2.4 High Global Acne Prevalence

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Safety Issues Regarding the Products

4.3.2 Entry of Generics in the Acne Treatment Drug Market

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment

5.1.1 Therapeutics

5.1.1.1 Retinoid

5.1.1.2 Antibiotics

5.1.1.3 Hormonal Agents, Combination Medications, Anti-inflammatory

5.1.1.4 Other Agents

5.1.2 Other Treatments

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Oral

5.2.2 Topical

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cipher Pharmaceuticals

6.1.2 Glaxosmithkline PLC

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals

6.1.5 Ranbaxy

6.1.6 Allergan

6.1.7 F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd

6.1.8 Nestle SA (Galderma)

6.1.9 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

