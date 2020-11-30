Acetylene Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Acetylene Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Acetylene market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Acetylene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Acetylene market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Acetylene market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Metalworking Industry to dominate the market

– Acetylene is chiefly used for oxyacetylene cutting, heat treating, and welding. Bulk acetylene is also used as a raw material in the chemicals processing industry for the production of organic compounds, including acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride.

– Due to its triple bond structure, acetylene has the highest flame temperature. Acetylene achieves a flame temperature of 3090°C (5594°F), releasing 54.8 kJ/liter of energy when it undergoes combustion with oxygen. This highest flame temperature allows acetylene usage in metalworking applications like cutting, welding, soldering, brazing.

– The above-mentioned applications of acetylene are used in many end-user industries like Automotive, Aerospace, metal fabrication, Pharmaceutical, Glass, and Others.

– With the growing metalworking applications, the market for acetylene is projected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing transportation activities in countries such as China and Japan, the usage of acetylene (metalworking) is increasing in the region.

– The total number of vehicles produced in China, in 2018 was 27,809,196 units, showing the highest number globally. And the number of vehicles produced in Japan was 9,728,528 units in 2018. India has seen an increase of 8% in the vehicle’s production from the year 2017 that is 4,782,896 units to 5,174,645 units in 2018.

– Acetylene is also used to produce many essential chemicals such as; Vinyl chloride monomer, Acrylonitrile, Vinyl acetate, Vinyl ether, Acetaldehyde, 1,2-Dichloroethane, 1,4-Butynediol, Acrylate esters, Polyacetylene, and Polydiacetylene, among others. As Asia-pacific has a most significant market for the chemical industry as well, which shows an enormous scope for acetylene market

– With the growing automotive and chemical industries in the region, the market for acetylene is likely to surge over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Acetylene Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Continuous demand in metal working industries across the globe

4.1.2 Raising demand in chemical production

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environment Regulations

4.2.2 Harmful effects of Acetylene at higher concentrations

4.2.3 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Metal Working

5.1.2 Chemical Raw Materials

5.1.3 Lightening

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 CHENGDU XINJU CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.

6.4.3 Gulf Cryo

6.4.4 ILMO Products Company

6.4.5 Linde

6.4.6 Praxair Technology, Inc.

6.4.7 SINOPEC

6.4.8 Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co, Ltd.

6.4.9 Toho Acetylene Co., Ltd.

6.4.10 Xinglong group

6.4.11 xinju chemical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 opportunities

