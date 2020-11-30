Acetic Anhydride Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Acetic Anhydride Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Acetic Anhydride market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Acetic Anhydride market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acetic Anhydride market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Acetic Anhydride market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Acetic Anhydride market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

– Acetic anhydride is a key raw material required in the production of medicines, such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirins), sulfa drugs, certain vitamins and hormones, acetyl-p-aminophenol, cortisone, acetanilide, theophylline, acetylcholine hydrochloride, acetophenacetin, sulfonamides, and paracetamol.

– There has been an enormous growth in the number of general health issues arising globally, such as fever, cough and cold, body pains, nausea, etc.

– This has led to an increase in the demand for drugs, like aspirin and paracetamol. The increasing consumption of these generic drugs has significantly benefitted the market for acetic anhydride.

– Additionally, there has been a rapid growth in the pharmaceutical sector in the past few years. In 2017, the total revenue from the global pharmaceutical industry has reached a total of about USD 1,143.3 billion. The growth trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, due to the increasing health issues among people.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acetic anhydride. Acetic Anhydride is a key raw material required for the production of medicines, such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirins), sulfa drugs, and various other medicines. The region has witnessed a growth in the number of health issues, which include fever, cough and cold, body pains, nausea, etc., due to the pollution levels from industrial activities. Healthcare has become one of the India’s largest sectors, due to its strengthening coverage, services, and increasing expenditure by public, as well as private players. The government’s expenditure on the healthcare sector increased to 1.4% in 2018 from 1.2% in year 2014. This has led to an increase in the demand for drugs, like aspirin and paracetamol. Additionally, the increasing concerns for hygiene and cleanliness have led to the growth of the laundry and cleaning sector in Asia-Pacific, which in turn, may augment the growth of acetic anhydride market during the forecast period.

Acetic Anhydride Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Acetic Anhydride market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Acetic Anhydride including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

