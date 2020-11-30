Access Control Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Access Control Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Access Control market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Access Control market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The access control market is increasing as various types of cost-effective security systems is increasing the inclination of individuals towards its usage. Furthermore, preference for wireless as well as IoT based security systems in various applications are leading the market and coupled with rapid urbanization are factors expected to support the growth of the global access control market in the near future.

Access Control market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Access Control market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector to Hold the Major Market Share

– In terms of the end-user industries, the healthcare sector is expected to drive technological transformation within the market. Critical health information can be linked to a duplicate medical record or an incorrect one. This affects patient’s safety and reputation of the hospital.

– The increasing number of data breaches in the United States healthcare industry is giving rise to the adoption of biometric scan software. In 2018, Qualcomm Life, Arm, Philips, ForgeRock, Sparsa, and US TrustedCare announced that they had banded together to establish “OpenMedReady“, a standards body focusing on ensuring that the patient data used by healthcare practitioners is accurate. They indicated that smartphone-based fingerprint recognition will be a key element in their framework, as a means of tying medical data directly to patients.

– Controlling access to private health records is a crucial way of enhancing the overall security of patient data. Therefore, by ensuring that only the certified and essential personnel are granted access to sensitive data, the risk of data breaches reduces the risks of data breaches and theft.

– Multi-factor authentication, which mandates for users to verify their identities through two or more methods of validation is among the most-recommended approaches a healthcare sector can use.

North America to Increasing Adopt Access Control Solutions

– Due to increasing cyber and malware attacks in the region have compelled several governments and security agencies to enhance security features in their transactions through the deployment of RFID and biometric technologies, which is further contributing to the overall growth of access control market.

– The United States accounts for a significant portion of the global demand for access control systems as here the users that are mainly targeted are the employees, who have administrative access to organizational systems, providing hackers complete access to the systems. This challenge can be addressed by using a strategic IAM (Identity Access Management) strategy such as shifting from passwords to biometric authentication. The cloud-based IAM deployment models provide various benefits such as economies of scale, reduced costs, elimination of hardware deployment, and easier management. Their adoption is growing at a fast pace in comparison to the legacy on-premise deployment models.

– In July 2018, Bitglass, a leading Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), entered into a partnership with Okta, an identity provider, to bring threat protection and real-time data security to companies moving to the cloud.

Detailed TOC of Access Control Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Deployment of Wireless Technology in Security System to Keep Track

4.3.2 Increasing Crime Rates Due to Urbanization

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Less Awareness Among Users about Advanced Security Solutions

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.1.1 Card Readers

5.1.1.2 Biometric Readers

5.1.1.3 Electronic Locks

5.1.1.4 Multi-Technology Readers

5.1.1.5 Hardware Types

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Residential

5.2.3 Government

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Transport & Logistics

5.2.6 Healthcare

5.2.7 Military & Defense

5.2.8 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Cogent Inc.

6.1.2 Hanwha Techwin Co, LTD.

6.1.3 Gemalto NV

6.1.4 Bosch Security System Inc.

6.1.5 Honeywell Security Group

6.1.6 Tyco Fire and Security (Johnson Controls)

6.1.7 Allegion PLC

6.1.8 Assa Abloy AB Group

6.1.9 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.10 Panasonic Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

