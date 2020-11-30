8K Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “8K Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The 8K market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the 8K market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

8K technology commonly referred to as ultra-high definition technology which offers a resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels.8K technology is being implemented in different resolutions and 8K is a higher resolution standard than 4K. The 8K is experiencing an increase in applications from different fields of applications such as healthcare & medical, entertainment and commercial industries. Further, the 8K market has bright prospects in the consumer electronics segment. Products, like cameras, TVs, and monitors, along with projectors and large commercial displays, are being developed with 8K capabilities for the mass market.

8K market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Television Segment is Expected to Have Significant Growth

– With the advanced facilities, companies produce very large LCD sheets, called mother glass, from which TV display panels are cut. As a result, bigger TV panels can be produced with less waste, helping to drive down costs and consumer prices.

– Moreover, according to Samsung, people have moved from 32 inches to 55 inches as the average screen size now. This is a trend towards larger screen technologies this is due to the big bezels and backs that often came attached to the display itself have disappeared. That means that people can fit much more screen in the same amount of space and that the TVs themselves aren’t quite so ugly, meaning that the average display size has quickly shot up.

– Further, 8K technology provides display video at 120 frames per second rather than the current 60 frames per second. Thus the sports networks are especially interested in this technology. By doubling the number of frames displayed each second, it can help reduce motion blur during fast-moving action.

– Along with that in the United States, the demand for 8K Ultra HDTV is increasing year on year. They are the early adopters of this technology. And thus, the above factors are expected to have a positive outlook in the 8K television market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest CAGR

– In the Asia-Pacific region, China and Japan dominate the 8K technology market. China is emerging as a leading consumer product manufacturing hub with local players expanding their market share in all segments. Therefore, China is expected to exhibit high growth in the 8K technology market.

– Along with that Japan has introduced a broadcast channel dedicated to 8K content, and this gives us a great early look of the complicated requirements. To enjoy any of the 8K media, you will need an 8K TV, a dedicated satellite to receive the transmission, and in some cases a replacement for boosters and distributor boxes. Additionally, Japan is pioneering this technology with plans to broadcast the 2020 Olympics in 8K.

– Therefore, China and Japan will be among the highest growth registering countries in the 8K technology market. Thus, in result it will make the Asia-Pacific region to witness the fastest CAGR growth rate among all other regions during the forecasted period.

Detailed TOC of 8K Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for High-end Display in Consumer Electronics Market

4.3.2 Increasing Technological Advancements in Camera and Data Transfer Technology

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Price and Prime Costing of 8K Products

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Resolution

5.1.1 7680 × 4320

5.1.2 8192 × 4320

5.1.3 8192 × 5120

5.1.4 8192 × 8192

5.2 By Device

5.2.1 Monitor

5.2.2 Television

5.2.3 Camera

5.2.4 Full Dome

5.2.5 Other Devices

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Healthcare & Medical

5.3.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3.3 Commercial Applications

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 BOE Japan Co. Ltd

6.1.2 Canon Inc

6.1.3 Dell Inc.

6.1.4 Hisense Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd

6.1.6 LG Electronics Inc

6.1.7 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.8 Red Digital Cinema Camera Company

6.1.9 Samsung Group

6.1.10 Sharp Corporation

7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

