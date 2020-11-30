Collagen Casings Market 2020 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of XX% in the year 2026, Predicts Market Research Future According to Current Market Situation & Historical Data, Market Size & Growth

Collagen Casings Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Collagen Casings Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Collagen Casings industry. Both established and new players in Collagen Casings industries can use the report to understand the Collagen Casings market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Shenguan Holdings (Group)

Viscofan

Devro

Nippi

Fabios

Fibran

Nitta

Belkozin

Collagen casings are mainly produced from the collagen in beef or pig hides, and the bones and tendons. It can also be derived from poultry and fish. They have been made for more than 50 years and their share of the market has been increasing. Usually the cost to produce sausages in collagen is significantly lower than making sausages in gut because of higher production speeds and lower labor requirements.

The collagen for artificial casings is processed extensively and, as a raw material, it is similar to bread dough prior to final production. It is then extruded through a die to the desired diameter, dried and shirred into short sticks up to 41 cm (16 in) long that contain as much as 50 m (160 ft) of casing. In a newer process, a form of dough is coextruded with the meat blend, and a coating is formed by treating the outside with a calcium solution to set the coating.

Collagen casings are of two kinds: small caliber (fresh sausages, Bratwurst) and large caliber (salami, Bierwurst). Besides being an edible material, the key difference from other type of casings lies in the thickness of the casing wall and the way the collagen is processed to withstand a given degree of stress when filled and holding in the weight of the meat. Because they are edible they reach the consumer more often and therefore may present different colors and logos. In 2018, small caliber casing takes the leading share with 61.20% share of global sales. In terms of application, the collagen casing can be classified as edible and non-edible. Edible takes a larger share with 62.85% in 2018.

The global Collagen Casings market is valued at 515.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 713.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Collagen Casings volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Collagen Casings market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

Collagen Casings Market Breakdown by Types:

Small Caliber Collagen Casings

Large Caliber Collagen Casings

Collagen Casings Market Breakdown by Application:

Edible Collagen Casings Application

Non Edible Collagen Casings Application

