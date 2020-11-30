Single Board Computer (SBC) Market anticipates revenue will hit up to XX% CAGR by 2026: Including Market Trends, Business Outlook, Future Opportunities, Market Size & Growth

Single Board Computer (SBC) Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Single Board Computer (SBC) Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Single Board Computer (SBC) industry. Both established and new players in Single Board Computer (SBC) industries can use the report to understand the Single Board Computer (SBC) market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Advantech

Abaco

Emerson Electric

Curtiss-Wright

AAEON

IEI Integration Corp

Trenton Systems

Kontron

Raspberry pi

Portwell

Eurotech

Axiomtek

Arbor Solution

Texas Instruments

EVOC GROUP

Lemaker

Analysis of the Market:

A single-board computer (SBC) is any complete computer that is built on a single circuit board and contains functional computer components including the microprocessor, input/output (I/O) and memory. SBC computers typically provide a fanless, low-power computing solution and a low profile architecture.

The size of an SBC can vary from about the size of a credit card to that of a video game console. They are often incorporated into larger devices such as automatic teller machines, industrial and medical equipment, or robotic devices. Since the mid 2000s, inexpensive single board computers have been used by educators and hobbyists.

Unlike a desktop personal computer, single board computers often did not rely on expansion slots for peripheral functions or expansion. Some single-board computers are made to plug into a backplane for system expansion. Single board computers have been built using a wide range of microprocessors. Simple designs, such as built by computer hobbyists, often use static RAM and low-cost 8 or 16 bit processors. Other types, such as blade servers, include all the memory and processor performance of a server computer in a compact space-saving format.

Within the next few years, the majority of SBCs are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices.

Accodingly, as SBCs is going to be more massively manufactured, the cost of SBC applications will be migrated to the user terminal due to specialized functionalities of many embedded application classes. As the ARM boards go chipper, disposable SBCs will soon be seen on the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market

The global Single Board Computer (SBC) market is valued at 2135.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2406.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Breakdown by Types:

x86

ARM

Power

Others

Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Breakdown by Application:

Industrial Automation

Transportation & Harbor

Network Appliance

Entertainment & Public service

Energy & Utilities

Data Centers

Military & Aerospace

Education & Development

Other Applications

