Smart Bulb Market 2020 to Expand at a CAGR of XX% by 2026: Top-most Competitor Analysis Covering Market Demand, Market Share, Market Size & Growth, Complete Industry Overview

Smart Bulb Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Smart Bulb Industry.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Philips Lighting

General Electric Company

LIFX (Buddy)

OSRAM

Sengled

Cree

iLumi solutions

Feit Electric

Yeelight

TCP

Huawei

Revogi

Analysis of the Market: “

A smart bulb is an internet-capable LED light bulb that allows lighting to be customized, scheduled and controlled remotely. Smart bulbs are among the most immediately successful offerings in the growing category of home automation and Internet of Things (IoT) products.

Nowadays, global Smart Bulb sales areas are mainly in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of World. In 2018, United States Smart Bulb sales takes about 36.3% with 8575 K Units and it is the largest sales region. Europe was a major market for Smart Bulb in 2018 and is estimated to expand due to the rising number of industries. China also leads the global Smart Bulbs market in terms of demand, which has a dramatic growth at a GAGR of 13.18% from 2019 to 2025.Global major manufacturers are Philips Lighting, General Electric Company, LIFX (Buddy) and other small companies in US and China. Philips Lighting is a global leader company in this field. The market is anticipated to witness a shift from developed countries to the developing economies of Asia due to the fewer stringent environmental regulations in the latter.Smart bulbs are most used in Home and office, which make up nearly 70% market share in this period. The increasing use of digital light technologies, along with industry 4.0 and Internet of Things（IOT）trends, are gaining more and more momentum. The smart bulb market is forecast to grow at faster rate than the general economy. High quality and cost efficiency are crucial competitive factors, and technology-driven professional market on the other, which are characterized by innovation, customer-specific solutions, and sustainable growth.

The global Smart Bulb market is valued at 402.3 million USUSD in 2020 is expected to reach 810.3 million USUSD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Smart Bulb volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Bulb market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, India, Australia and Southeast Asia et

”

Smart Bulb Market Breakdown by Types:

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

s

Smart Bulb Market Breakdown by Application:

Home

Office

Shopping

Hospitality

Others

Critical highlights covered in the Global Smart Bulb market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Smart Bulb market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the Smart Bulb Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data & Pie Charts) has also been used in the Smart Bulb Market report.

