Laminating Adhesives Market 2020-2026 | XX% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years, Predicts Market Research Future Including – Market Size & Growth, Key Vendors, Product Type, Major Application, Key Regions

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

DowDuPont

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive GmbH

Coim

Flint Group

Toyo-Morton

DIC Corporation

Huber Group

Huacheng

Kanuo

Wanhao

Qixiang

Lijia

Laminating Adhesives are a range of coatable adhesives used in the manufacture of laminated plastic cards. Different versions are available for screen printing, roller coat and flexible packaging application. In the report, it mainly contains solventborne, solventless and waterborne types.

The global sales of laminating adhesives are estimated from 480184 MT in 2011 to 560483 MT in 2016. In 2015, the global laminating adhesives sales market was led by USA, Europe, China and Japan, where the North America and China are important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers in every region and the major manufacturers’ activities of laminating adhesives are Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, Dow, 3M etc. Huacheng is the China sales leader, holding 0.81% sales share in 2015.

Laminating adhesives downstream is wide, and the major fields are flexible packaging, Industrial Applications, Automotive Applications, etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of laminating adhesives, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

A key trend in the laminating adhesives market is the movement toward higher quality products. HMA is a large determinant to the end-product’s overall quality, while typically only incurring only a small part of the overall cost. Accordingly, as end-products continue to be realized further down the value chain, customers are beginning to choose higher-end products. The ongoing shift toward higher quality adhesives has brought about a surplus of low-end goods and intense competition in that area of the market. Consequently, it has encouraged many mid- and low-level suppliers to invest more heavily in R&D in the hope of being able to penetrate the more lucrative high-end market. Foreign companies will continue to dominate the more lucrative high-end market, primarily owing to superior R&D, as well as supply chain efficiencies that allow for easier access to high-quality raw materials.

As connections become more established, the entire market is trending toward direct sales, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. This observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Laminating Adhesives market is valued at 1299.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1263.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.4% during 2021-2026.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives

Solventless Laminating Adhesives

Water Based Laminating Adhesives

Flexible Packaging

Industrial Applications

Automotive Applications

Others

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Laminating Adhesives market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

