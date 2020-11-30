Data Center Busway Market 2020 to Expand at a CAGR of XX% by 2026: Including Competitor Analysis, Industry Product Demand, Key Regions & Applications, Market Size & Growth

Data Center Busway Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Data Center Busway Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Data Center Busway industry. Both established and new players in Data Center Busway industries can use the report to understand the Data Center Busway market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

UEC

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Siemens

EAE

Honeywell

Vertiv

Delta Group

Vass Electrical Industries

WETOWN Electric

Anord Mardix

TAIAN-ECOBAR TECHNOLOGY (TET)

DBTS

Natus

PDI

Analysis of the Market: “

Busway, also known as bus duct, is an electrical power supply distribution system that seamlessly distributes power from one end of the building to another.

Data Center Busway is generally used in the connection between the transformer and the power distribution cabinet, and from the power distribution center (the cabinet) to the power supply system in which the load is trunked (power supply and distribution, trunk power transmission, Distribution, At the same time, it is equipped with units such as inlet box and plug-in switch box and protection functions such as overload, short circuit, leakage and under voltage. Applicable to AC frequency 50HZ, system current level is usually 100 ~ 5000A, rated voltage 400 ~ 1000V, protection grade IP40 ~ IP65, according to the number of conductors are equipped with three-phase four-wire system and three-phase five-wire system (additional independent PE row, plus some manufacturers provide aluminum alloy casings for the overall grounding PE form).

The global Data Center Busway market is dominated by companies from UEC, ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell, Vertiv etc. and the market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Data Center Busway Market

In 2019, the global Data Center Busway market size was USUSD 635.9 million and it is expected to reach USUSD 935.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Data Center Busway Scope and Market Size

Data Center Busway market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Center Busway market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Data Center Busway market is segmented into 3-Phase 4-Wire, 3-Phase 5-Wire, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Data Center Busway market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare & Retail, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Data Center Busway market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Data Center Busway market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Data Center Busway Market Share Analysis

Data Center Busway market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Data Center Busway business, the date to enter into the Data Center Busway market, Data Center Busway product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include UEC, ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, EAE, Honeywell, Vertiv, Delta Group, Vass Electrical Industries, WETOWN Electric, Anord Mardix, TAIAN-ECOBAR TECHNOLOGY (TET), DBTS, Natus, PDI, etc.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Busway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Busway development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

”

Data Center Busway Market Breakdown by Types:

3-Phase 4-Wire

3-Phase 5-Wire

Others

Data Center Busway Market Breakdown by Application:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare & Retail

Others

