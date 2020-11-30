2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market 2020 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of XX% in the year 2026, Market Size & Growth, Also Includes Market Analysis, Applications, Product types, Top-most Manufacturers

2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate industry. Both established and new players in 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate industries can use the report to understand the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

NOF Corporation

BASF Group

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

Kyoeisha Chemical

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

Analysis of the Market: “

2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate (2-EHMA), is a main methacrylic ester and polymerizable monomer.

2-EHMA is produced for the use as a building block to make a wide range of polymer based products that we see and use every day from paints and coatings, toners and inks, oil additives to dental and medical products to name but a few. 2-EHMA is of low concern to human health and the environment. It is classified as hazardous (skin irritant and sensitizing) but has been handled safely by industry and professionals for over 60 years.

2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate, a colorless transparent liquid, is mainly manufactured by methacrylic acid or methyl methacrylate reacting with 2-ethylhexanol. Due to its outstanding performances, 2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate is widely used in many industries, such as paints and coatings, adhesive and sealants, fiber treatment agent industry and so on.

Among those applications, paints and coatings is the largest consumption field, which contributed 52.26% share in 2015.

According to its manufacturing process, 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate can be got from methacrylic acid esterification or methyl methacrylate transesterification. Since price of methacrylic acid is higher than that of methyl methacrylate, 2-EHMA manufacturers prefer to adopt methyl methacrylate transesterification method to produce 2-EHMA.

Europe and Japan are the major production bases of 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate. Europe keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2015, European capacity was about 7450 MT, holding 33.23% share. Japan is the follower, who had 7100 MT 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate capacity in 2015.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer as well. Global consumption volume of 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate was 17219MT in 2015, while Europe consumed about 5172MT 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate. The second largest consumer is USA, whose consumption volume was 4135 MT in 2015.

Considering its applications and alternatives, the 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate market size is not large with some manufacturers engaged in the industry. Demand from downstream industries sets obstacles for the industry. It is estimated that the whole 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate market will keep the current softening situations with gradually increasing size.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market

The global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market is valued at 77 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 85 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Breakdown by Types:

Esterification Type

Transesterification Type

2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Breakdown by Application:

Paints and coatings

Adhesive and sealants

Fiber treatment agents

Others include lubricants additives, dispersants, etc.

