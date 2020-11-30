Sheds Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2030

A shed is a roofed structure available in a wide range of customized sizes and shapes for protection of pets, workshops, storage, and multipurpose usage

Rise in Demand for Storage Facilities

Rise in popularity of environment-friendly animal sheds, garden sheds, parking sheds, pet houses, and tool & utility storage sheds has propelled the sheds market. Increase in demand for storage roof facilities in agriculture, automotive, construction, oil & gas, and heavy machinery sectors is likely to propel the sheds market. Additionally, a rise in demand for customized sheds in commercial and residential sectors to store various tools, objects, and vehicles is likely to propel the sheds market.

Economic Slowdown

Increase in risk associated with the ongoing issues such as the sudden COVID-19 lockdown is likely to hamper the market. Disruption in the supply of raw material such as metal, plastic, and wood, to manufacturers is likely to restrain the sheds market. Risk associated with lockdowns and slowdown of the market has discouraged end-users from investing in the sheds market. Furthermore, end-users of commercial spaces such as parking, restaurants, and healthcare storage facilities are opting for concrete ceiling, which in turn is likely to hamper the sheds market.

Asia Pacific to be a Lucrative Market for Sheds

The global sheds market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the sheds Market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the sheds market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The sheds market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for sheds owing to rapid increase in commercial and residential construction activities, which in turn is driving the sheds market across the region

Key Players Operating in Sheds Market

The global sheds market is moderately fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and local players who provide a wide range of sheds to end-users.

A few of the key players operating in the global sheds market are:

Arrow Storage Products

Backyard Products

Cedarshed

Craftsman

Duramax-Sheds

Keter (US Leisure)

Lifetime Products

Newell Rubbermaid

Palram Applications

Pm Impex

Pressmach Infrastructure Private Limited

Rubbermaid

Sheds USAl

ShelterLogic Group

Suncast Corporation

US Polymer

Global Sheds Market: Research Scope

Global Sheds Market, by Type

Small

Medium

Large

Global Sheds Market, by Design

Single Storey

Double Storey

Global Sheds Market, by Installation

Portable

Fixed

Global Sheds Market, by Storage Capacity

Upto 36 Sq. Ft.

37 to 100 Sq. Ft.

Above 100 Sq. Ft.

Global Sheds Market, by Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others (Resin, Asbestos, etc.)

Global Sheds Market, by Application

Forestry & Landscape

Agricultural

Parking

Garage

Others (Pet Care, Security, etc.)

