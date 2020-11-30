Swimming Pool Equipment Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Swimming pool equipment are defined as a combination of electronic and mechanical devices designed to manage pool water sanitization, filtration, and circulation either individually or in combination with each other. Swimming pools equipment are used for the installation of new pools and for the operation and maintenance of pools. Swimming pool equipment include filters, pumps, return jets, cleaners, and heaters. These equipment are designed for cleaning and maintenance of swimming pools. Major players have been using aggressive marketing strategies and developing diverse product portfolios to gain market share. This, in turn, has increased the availability of swimming pool equipment in varied quality, size, utility, and capacity.

Demand for swimming pool equipment is projected to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in interest in sports and increase in awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle are key drivers of the swimming pool equipment market. Additionally, the demand for swimming pool equipment is increasing due to the growth of the construction & infrastructure industry, which enhance the demand of new swimming pools construction and provides services such as maintenance, centralized control, and improvisation of existing pool bases. Additionally, rise in participation in swimming sport activities and increase in number of water sports enthusiasts are boosting the swimming pool equipment market. Furthermore, the global market is anticipated to expand due to the boom in the tourism industry, increase in urban population, growth in construction activities, surge in swimming club memberships, and rise disposable income. Rise in demand for market consolidations, technological innovations, personal pools, and robotic pool cleaners are some key trends in the swimming pool equipment market. Seasonality of sales & climate uncertainties, rise in raw materials prices, and strong competition in key business countries are likely to restrain the market.

The global swimming pool equipment market can be segmented based on pool classification, type, cycle mode, water temperature design, application, and region. In terms of pool classification, the swimming pool equipment market can be bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. Based on type, the swimming pool equipment market can be categorized into power equipment, filtration equipment, disinfection equipment, constant temperature equipment, and sewage suction equipment. In terms of cycle mode, the swimming pool equipment market can be segregated into downstream, counter current, and mixed flow. Based on water temperature design, the swimming pool equipment market can be segmented into heated pool and non-constant temperature pool. In terms of application, the swimming pool equipment market can be divided into residential and commercial. Based on region, the global swimming pool equipment market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the swimming pool equipment market during the forecast period due to factors such as large number of swimming pool enthusiasts, presence of well-established swimming pool infrastructure, rise in equipment manufacturing units, and increase in the number of sports championships in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe and are likely to be prominent regions of the swimming pool equipment market due to the imports of premium swimming pool equipment’s by both residential pool as well as commercials pool owners.

Key operating players in the swimming pool equipment market include Emaux Water Technology, Adolph Kiefer & Associates, LL, Desjoyaux, In The Swim, Hayward Industries, Inc., Pentair Ltd., DSL Tech. Group, Waterco, Laswim Pool and SPA equipment Co. Ltd., Aqua Industrial Group, and Expertos en Piscinas y Spas AstralPool. These players are expected to sponsor championship events in the next few years. The replacement rates of equipment are expected to rise due to the introduction of technological advancements by major players.

