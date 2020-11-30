Warehouse Automation Solutions Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Warehouse automation involve robots that are designed and programmed to perform various material handling tasks. The robots can move from one aisle to another and can handle a wide variety of warehousing tasks, and can also be transferred to other warehouse buildings. There are many types of mobile and fixed robots which synchronously work to convey the inventories across the warehouse. A number of industries has fuelled the deployment of these automation solutions for efficient maneuvering of the inventories. E-commerce retailers are ramping up automation in the warehouses as they race to deliver the goods faster. The interest in warehouse automation solutions continues to grow as they are primarily used for tasks which can be done faster, better, or safely by a machine and also improve productivity of human labor.

Warehouse automation these days are not only restricted to manufacturing, but have increasing demand in other applications as well. The major key drivers pacing up the global warehouse automation solutions market are their ability to simplify and reduce time consumption in various functions, while boosting reliability, accuracy, engaging low work force, and consequently ensuring cost reduction while augmenting productivity. Artificial intelligence has helped to achieve this task and it is majorly driven by the intense competition between offline and online stores as online retailers try hard to reduce the time it takes to deliver products to their customers.

Request for a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=43088

The factors hampering the growth of the global warehouse automation solutions market are high set up cost and lack of skilled labor force. Huge expenditure is entailed to set up and install warehouse robots. Vendors are trying to bring down the cost involved to increase the adoption rate of this technology. Integration of Industry 4.0 with warehouse robots serves as an opportunity for the warehouse automation solutions market.

The global warehouse automation solutions market is categorized based on robot type, software, function, payload capacity, industry, and region. Based on robot type, the market is segmented into mobile robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, and Cartesian robots. On the basis of software, the market is fragmented into warehouse management system, warehouse control system, and warehouse execution system. By function, the warehouse automation solutions market is divided into pick & place, palletizing & de-palletizing, transportation, and packaging. In terms of payload capacity, the market is segmented into 0.5 kg – 10 kg, 11 kg – 80 kg, 81 kg – 180 kg, 181 – 300 kg, 301 – 900 kg, and more than 900 kg. The market is further segmented based on industry into E-commerce, automotive, electrical and electronics, metal and machinery, chemical, rubber and plastic, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others.

Based on region, the warehouse automation solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe markets are expected to hold a prominent share share in the global market. North American players are emphasizing on modernizing the plants with technological advancements. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to China and Japan having the largest automotive manufacturing base.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43088

Players involved in the designing and development of warehouse automaton solutions are ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Automation Tooling Systems, Inc., Amazon Robotics, Honeywell International, Inc., Omron Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., IAM Robotics, Magazino GmbH, SSI Schaefer AG, Locus Robotics, and Wynright Corp. among others. Geodis, and Locus Robotics are testing a new autonomous system that is designed to improve warehouse productivity, decrease picking errors, and combat labor strains during peak retail seasons.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com