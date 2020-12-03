Cosmetic Lasers Market 2020 Key Drivers and Restraints, Regional Outlook, End-User Applicants by 2027

The Global “Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market share“ is expected to gain impetus from a rise in the demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments across the world. In a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Aesthetic Lasers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Hair Removal, Pigmentation & Tattoo Removal, Body Shaping & Tightening, Skin rejuvenation, Acne Reduction, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global aesthetic lasers market is projected to reach USD 6.06 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

However, the global market was valued at USD 1.78 Billion in 2018. The global aesthetic lasers market will also register growth due to the increasing prevalence of skin diseases and sedentary lifestyle.

Leading Players operating in the Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Lumenis

Candela Corporation

Cynosure, Inc.

Ellex Aesthetic Lasers Ltd.

Cutera

Alma Lasers

Aerolase Corp.

Solta Medical

Lutronic

Lynton Lasers

El.En. S.p.A.

Sciton, Inc.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Increasing Number of Laser Treatment Clinics to Propel Spas and Specialty Clinics Segment

In terms of end-user, the global Aesthetic/Cosmetic lasers market is grouped into hospitals and medical spas and specialty clinics. Out of these, the medical spas and specialty clinics sub-segment is projected to dominate the global aesthetic lasers market during the forecast period. It will occur due to a rise in the number of businesses, such as skin clinics and laser treatment clinics across the world.

Demand for Hair Removal Treatment Options Likely to Boost Global Market

The International Journal of Reproduction, Contraception, Obstetrics, and Gynecology mentions that in October 2018, a rise in the incidence of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) in India is from 3.7% to 22.5% and even up to 36% in youngsters. PCOS causes abnormal hair growth, which is increasing the demand for hair removal treatment options. It will, in turn, contribute to a rise in the global Aesthetic/Cosmetic lasers market sales in the forthcoming years.

