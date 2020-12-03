Smart Home Market Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through Swot Analysis 2020|United Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric

The global Smart Home market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Smart Home market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Smart Home market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Smart Home market, such as Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Johnson Controls, ABB, Legrand, Samsung Electronics, Acuity Brands, Lutron Electronics, Leviton Manufacturing Company They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Smart Home market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Smart Home market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Smart Home market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Smart Home industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Smart Home market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Smart Home market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Smart Home market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Smart Home market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Smart Home Market by Product: Hardware, Software

Global Smart Home Market by Application: Hardware, Software By the application, this report covers the following segments, Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC, Entertainment & Other Control, Home Healthcare, Smart Kitchen, Home Appliances

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Smart Home market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Smart Home Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Home market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Smart Home industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Home market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Home market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Home market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Smart Home

1.1 Smart Home Market Overview

1.1.1 Smart Home Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Smart Home Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Smart Home Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Smart Home Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Smart Home Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Smart Home Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Smart Home Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Smart Home Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Smart Home Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Home Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Smart Home Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Smart Home Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Smart Home Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Smart Home Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Smart Home Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Smart Home Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software 3 Smart Home Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Smart Home Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Smart Home Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Home Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Lighting Control

3.5 Security & Access Control

3.6 HVAC

3.7 Entertainment & Other Control

3.8 Home Healthcare

3.9 Smart Kitchen

3.10 Home Appliances 4 Global Smart Home Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Smart Home Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Smart Home as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Home Market

4.4 Global Top Players Smart Home Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Smart Home Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Smart Home Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Siemens AG

5.1.1 Siemens AG Profile

5.1.2 Siemens AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Siemens AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Siemens AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments

5.2 United Technologies Corporation

5.2.1 United Technologies Corporation Profile

5.2.2 United Technologies Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 United Technologies Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 United Technologies Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 General Electric Company

5.5.1 General Electric Company Profile

5.3.2 General Electric Company Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 General Electric Company Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 General Electric Company Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

5.4 Schneider Electric

5.4.1 Schneider Electric Profile

5.4.2 Schneider Electric Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Schneider Electric Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Schneider Electric Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

5.5 Honeywell International

5.5.1 Honeywell International Profile

5.5.2 Honeywell International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Honeywell International Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Honeywell International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Honeywell International Recent Developments

5.6 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

5.6.1 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Profile

5.6.2 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Recent Developments

5.7 Johnson Controls

5.7.1 Johnson Controls Profile

5.7.2 Johnson Controls Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Johnson Controls Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Johnson Controls Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

5.8 ABB

5.8.1 ABB Profile

5.8.2 ABB Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 ABB Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 ABB Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.9 Legrand

5.9.1 Legrand Profile

5.9.2 Legrand Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Legrand Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Legrand Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Legrand Recent Developments

5.10 Samsung Electronics

5.10.1 Samsung Electronics Profile

5.10.2 Samsung Electronics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Samsung Electronics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

5.11 Acuity Brands

5.11.1 Acuity Brands Profile

5.11.2 Acuity Brands Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Acuity Brands Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Acuity Brands Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Acuity Brands Recent Developments

5.12 Lutron Electronics

5.12.1 Lutron Electronics Profile

5.12.2 Lutron Electronics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Lutron Electronics Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Lutron Electronics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Lutron Electronics Recent Developments

5.13 Leviton Manufacturing Company

5.13.1 Leviton Manufacturing Company Profile

5.13.2 Leviton Manufacturing Company Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Leviton Manufacturing Company Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Leviton Manufacturing Company Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Leviton Manufacturing Company Recent Developments 6 North America Smart Home by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Smart Home Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Smart Home Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Smart Home by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Smart Home Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Smart Home Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Smart Home by Players and by Application

8.1 China Smart Home Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Smart Home Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Home by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Home Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Home Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Smart Home by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Smart Home Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Smart Home Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Smart Home by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Home Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Home Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Smart Home Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

