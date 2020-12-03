Ammunitions Market 2020 Report Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast till 2022

With ongoing border disputes over territorial conflicts and terrorist attacks, the global ammunition market is expected to gain a lot of traction in the forthcoming years. While the military is the chief target audience to most of the market’s players, products targeted towards sport and personal safety also take up a significant share in the market.

Market Dynamics

As mentioned earlier, the market stands to benefit from increasing terrorist threats and geopolitical conflicts. Other factors expected to drive the market forward in the forthcoming years include border disputes, communal violence, and internal political unrest. The need to effectively counter such activities is expected to increase demand for arms and ammunitions worldwide.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063810



With increasing investments towards technologically advanced weaponry, the market may witness better prospects during the forthcoming years. Increased ballistic performance, smaller dimensions, firing rate, lighter weights, and non-lethal arms and ammunitions are expected to remain the major focus during the forecast period. Also, the increasing competition among nations in acquiring better and more advanced arms and equipment for their internal and external interests will shape up a better platform for progress in the ammunitions industry.

A major factor pulling down the market’s growth and expansion is the reduction in defence budgets in countries that were distinguished as chief clientele, namely the US and other European economies. Also, regulatory reforms over trade and export and rising concern of lead bullets as an ecological hazard (especially during hunting and other game sports) are expected to hinder the market further. Another significant factor weighing down the market’s growth prospects is the stringency of distinct economic, political, and legal standards across different regions that would undoubtedly pose significant challenge over the forecast timeline

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented into civil and defence on the basis of application, with defence dominating through recent times. An interesting note to consider is the recent growth in the civil segment’s market share, owing to increasing awareness and efforts by civilians about their personal security.

The market is also segmented on the basis of product/calibre type, into small calibre, artillery, and mortar. With rising attraction towards shooting sports, non-lethal ammo, and concerns about personal security, the small calibre segment has and is expected to remain the dominant segment.

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, the market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle-East. Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute a major share of the overall revenue, reasoned by increasing defence budgets in the region. This comes as a result of the rise in the frequency of internal and external conflicts in emerging economies within the region. Another interesting note is the growing prominence of the Middle-Eastern segment in recent times, attributed to increasing military expenditures in the region.

Request For Sample Reports:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063810



Key players

Key players in the global ammunition market include Olin Corporation, Orbital ATK Inc., Nammo AS, BAE Systems,General Dynamics Corporation, Remington Arms Company, Inc., CCI, Federal Premium Ammunition, Denel Pmp, RuagAmmotech, Poongsan Corporation, Nexter Munitions Magtech, Maxam, Global Ordnance, and Hornady Manufacturing.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<Some Trending Reports>>>>>



In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

IN-Vitro Diagnostics Market

Imaging Analysis Software Market

Human Microbiome Market

Human Identification Market

Hospital Supplies Market

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market