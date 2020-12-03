North America Small UAV Market 2020-2022 / Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast

A special aircraft that is devoid of a human pilot on board is termed as an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, also popularly known as a drone. An unmanned aircraft system also comprises of a ground-based controller and a communication network. Some of the major tasks performed by these UAVs include inspection, rescue operations, compilation of data concerning violent activities, tracking and situating the locations of inmates, and supplying provisions in disaster-affected areas. Moreover, they have the capability to get hold of missiles and strike the target with high accuracy.
The North American small UAV market currently dominates the global small UAV market, accounting thelargest share of the total market valuation. Manufacturers in North America are constantly making efforts to introduce novel devices that are cost-effective and possess higher functioning capability.
Market Dynamics
The global small drones market is led by North American regionowing to the rising incidences of terrorist activities in the region, increasing use of SUAVs in law enforcement and for non-military applications, andtechnological advancements,. Factors such as rise in industrialization, augmented applications across various sectors, mounting investments by leading manufacturers, developing economies, and emergence of huge market opportunities in the region further propel the market growth. Since defence forces are the major end users, growth in this market depend largely on UAV defence expenditure in North America. The market growth of small UAVs also depends on how countries define policies which reduce the market barriers and ease the way for the commercial drone industry to operate at varying degrees of autonomy. Conversely, strict airspace regulations and defence budget cuts in some nations are restraining the growth of this market.
Market Segmentation
The North America Small UAVMarket is fragmented on the basis of application, product type, energy source, subsystem, payloads, and propulsion system.
Application
Defence
Transport/Logistics
Media and Entertainment
Retail
Manufacturing
Product Type
Light Fixed-Wing Small UAV
Heavy Fixed-Wing Small UAV
Multi-Rotor VTOL Small UAV
Single-Rotor VTOL Small UAV
Nano UAV
Others.
Energy Source
Hydrogen Cell
Fuel Cell
Lithium Ion Battery
Hybrid Cell
Solar Cell
Subsystem
GCS
Data Link Software
Others
Payloads
Sensors
Cameras
Telemetry Systems
Synthetic Aperture Radar
Video Screen
Others
Propulsion Systems
Hydrogen Cell Propulsion System
Hybrid Propulsion System
Solar Propulsion System
Lithium-Ion Battery Propulsion System
Key Players
The leading companies in the North America UAV Market include AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), GA-ASI (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corp. (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corp. (U.S.), Textron, Inc. (U.S.), and The Boeing Co. (U.S.), among others.
