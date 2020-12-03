North America Riot Control Equipment Market 2020-2022 / Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast

Currently, the United States is the largest spender on Homeland security. However, the US is gradually slowing down its expenditures, so the homeland security budget is likely grow slowly but steadily in the next few years. Growing violence, escalating incidents of racial indiscrimination, emphasis on homeland security, and increase in hate crimes are the primary factors driving the market growth. In North America, the easy availability of guns makes committing crimes common in the region. However, the most alarming situation that has come out openly in North America is racial tensions. In addition, the massive influx of refugees from the Middle East and the recent terrorist attacks are responsible for the rising levels of intolerance against them. All these factors have substantially contributed to propelling the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The North America riot control equipment market is fragmented on the basis of product and end-users.

Product -Defensive Equipment, Offensive Equipment

End Users -Law Enforcement, Special Forces, Others

Geographical Analysis

The North American riot control equipment market is geographically segmented into United States and Canada. The two segments are relatively similar in the per capita usage as the law enforcement and other agencies of both the nations are some of the best equipped in the world. Moreover, similar factors affect both the markets, and the products available in the Canadian market are similar to those in the United States. However, the usage in both countries is differ substantially, withUS operating far ahead regarding the number of agencies at work and holding almost 90% of the market share.

Key Players

Leading market players like Non-Lethal Technologies, Taser International, Combined Systems, BAE systems, Raytheon, and Security Devices International are trying to maintain their dominance over the market by launching innovative products featuring high safety characteristics.

