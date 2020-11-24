Digital Diabetes Management Market To Raise With A Strong Cagr Of 22.5% By 2026 | Abbott laboratories,ACON Laboratories, Inc.,Bayer AG,Becton, Dickinson and Company,Dexcom, Inc

The global digital diabetes management market was valued at $3,375.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $17,118.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2026. Diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic disease that occurs due to malfunctioning of pancreas. The condition arises when pancreas do not produce enough insulin, or the body is unable to effectively utilize the insulin that has been produced. As per the data published by WHO, in 2018, the number of people suffering with diabetes has significantly risen from 108 million in 1980 to approximately 422 million in 2014. The prevalence of diabetes across the glove has increased from 4.7% to 8.5%. In 2016, around 1.6 million deaths occurred due to diabetes. Thus, it is essential to manage diabetes in order to maintain blood sugar levels in the human body.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00026878

Key Players:

• Abbott laboratories

• ACON Laboratories, Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Dexcom, Inc

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Terumo corporation

Diabetes management includes measuring & recording blood sugar levels, measuring carbohydrate intake, along with tracking exercises and day-to-day activities. Thus, tracking these activities digitally offers continuous patient monitoring allowing the patients as well as physicians to better diagnose the current condition and suggest medications accordingly.

The global digital diabetes management market is segmented based on type, product and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into Handheld Devices and Wearable Devices. Based on product, the digital diabetes management market divided into Continuous blood glucose monitoring systems, Smart Glucose Meter, Smart Insulin Pumps, Smart Insulin Pens and Apps. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

What the report features:-

1. Global analysis of Digital Diabetes Management Market from 2020 – 2024 illustrating the progression of the market.

2. Forecast and analysis of Digital Diabetes Management Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2024.

3. Forecast and analysis of Digital Diabetes Management Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00026878

Reason to Buy:

1. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Digital Diabetes Management Market.

2. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

3. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Digital Diabetes Management Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

4. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

5. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

6. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.