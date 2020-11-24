What’s Driving the Speech Analytics Market 2025 Growth during COVID-19 pandemic | NICE Systems,Verint Systems,3Genesys,Hewlett-Packard Enterprise,CallMiner,Voci Technologies

At present, there are many modes and platforms that are used by costumer and end users like social media platform, emails and voice etc. to communicate and interact with service, solution providers and between each other. Phone and voice interaction are one the most preferred mode of communication among costumers as it provides them high degree of real time interaction. There are various advantages that voice and phone interaction provides to its end users like real time guidance for costumers and ease of communication.

Key Players:

NICE Systems,Verint Systems,3Genesys,Hewlett-Packard Enterprise,CallMiner,Voci Technologies,Almawave,Avaya,ZOOM International,Calabrio

Speech analytics solutions helps users to identify the insights, sentiment and meanings within conversation, which provides enterprises mainly its customer interaction centers various strategic benefits for their businesses. Speech analytics solutions and services are experiencing an increasing adoption trends among various industry domains and verticals as it provides them ability to take rational business decisions. It also helps enterprises to improve on their operational efficiency, agility and to achieve competitive edge in today’s highly competitive environment.

The speech analytics market is segmented on the basis of types into solutions and services. Further, on the basis of deployment type the global speech analytics market is segmented into on premise and on cloud deployment. The speech analytics market is also divided on the basis of Industry verticals into telecommunication and IT, BFSI , media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods and others. The global speech analytics market is bifurcated on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Speech Analytics market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Speech Analytics market segments and regions.

