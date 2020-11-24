K-12 Education Technology Spend Market is Booming Worldwide with Educomp Solutions, Next Education, TAL Education Group

The Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Educomp Solutions, Next Education, TAL Education Group, Tata Class Edge, Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning, Ellucian, Knewton

K-12 refers to kindergarten to twelfth class. Increasing e-commerce and awareness about education expected to potentially grow the market. Further, the rising practice of new technologies such as 3D printing, digital storytelling, and virtual tours, and drones expected to propagate the Global K-12 education technology spend market. In addition, rising demand from the developing countries owing to growth in education sector expected to drive the demand for K-12 education technology spend market over the forecast period.

Number of players are present in the market hence fragmented nature of the market. Market players are focussing on the development of the E-Learning platform which is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the market players involved in the K-12 education technology spend market.

K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Educational PC, Interactive displays, Classroom wearables), Application (Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School, Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Solution, Support, Others)

Market Trends:

Increasing use of Advanced Technology in Key International Schools

Growth in the E-Learning Platform

Market Drivers:

Increasing E-Commerce in Developing Economies

Growing awareness about E-Learning Globally

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

– K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Summary

-Fiscal Effect on Economy

-K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Competition

-K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Analysis by Application

-Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

-Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

-Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

-Market Forecast

-The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the K-12 Education Technology Spend Market have also been included in the study.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the K-12 Education Technology Spend industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the K-12 Education Technology Spend market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

