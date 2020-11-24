Energy Storage System Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | LG Chem, ABB, AES Energy Storage, Beacon Power

The Global Energy Storage System Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

LG Chem Ltd., ABB Ltd., AES Energy Storage, LLC, Beacon Power, LLC, BYD Company Ltd., Convergent Energy and Power Inc., Greensmith Energy Management Systems, Eos Energy Storage, Seeo, Inc., S&C Electric Company ,Scheider Electric SE, SMA Solar Technology AG, Exide Industries Ltd. ,SK Holdings. ,Autobat SACI, Enerbrax Acumuladores Ltd.

Over the last century, the Energy Storage Industry has continued to evolve and adapt to changing Energy Requirements and Advances in the Technology. Energy Storage Systems are equipment that can efficiently and conveniently store multiple forms of energy and can be utilized as per requirement, for example lithium ion batteries. It also provides a wide array of technological approaches to manage power supply in order to create a more resilient energy infrastructure and bring cost savings to utilities and consumers.

The market appears to be fragmented with a large number of local and global players who are competing with one another in the Global Energy Storage Systems market. The market is also witnessing the foray of new players wanting to cash in on the unmet demands of consumers. Players are focusing on product development and strategic mergers and acquisitions. For instance, In February 2018, JLM Energy deployed more than 2000 Phazr Micro Storage units and is successfully managing the residential time of use for customers in three utilities in California. Phazer is a distributed energy storage platform. It pairs a single solar panel with a battery pack in a one-on-one ratio. They are also enhancing their distribution networks to steal a march over their competitors.

Energy Storage System Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (On-Grid Energy Storage Systems, Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems), Application (Grid storage, Transportation), End user (Residential, Non residential, Utilities)

Market Trends:

Growing demand for Energy Storage Systems due to pollution associated with traditional energy sources.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of Energy Storage System in transportation

Rising adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

Decreasing cost of Lithium Ion batteries

Incorporation of software integration for the management of Energy Storage System

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Energy Storage System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Energy Storage System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Energy Storage System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Energy Storage System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Energy Storage System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

