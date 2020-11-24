Wave and Tidal Energy Market – Benchmarking the Sudden Strategy Change by Players: Marine Current Turbines, Pelamis Wave Power, Carnegie Wave Energy

The Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Marine Current Turbines, Pelamis Wave Power, Carnegie Wave Energy, Aquamarine Power, Aquagen Technologies, Ocean Power Technologies, Ocean Renewable Power Company, Tenax Energy, Atlantis Resources

Wave energy is those type of energy which is used to transport of energy by ocean surface waves. There are three main categories namely oscillating water columns, oscillating body converters and overtopping converters. According to SIMCelt, In the Celtic Seas, the growth of wave and tidal energy is mainly driven by the prevalence of strong marine currents from the Atlantic. In addition, this type of renewable energy is advantageous as it is more stable than other renewable energy sources such as wind. In the last few years, the government has taken steps regarding wave and tidal energy, For instance, In 2012 The Crown Estate has released a study of the United Kingdom potential for wave & tidal energy resources. It provides a set of maps illustrating areas of the wave as well as tidal key resources. In addition, it helps to find seabed areas that possibly will be suitable for wave & tidal energy projects in the future.

Wave and Tidal Energy Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Wave Power plants {Electricity Generation, Water Desalination, Pumping Water}, Tidal Power Plants), Technology (Tidal Steam Generator, Pendulor Device, Oscillating Water Columns, Barrage, Others {Lagoon and Turbine}), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

Market Trends:

Technology Advancement regarding Wave and Tidal Energy

Market Drivers:

Increased Investments in Renewable Energy Sector Worldwide

Government Initiative Regarding Wave and Tidal Energy Project Development

