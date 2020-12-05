Contactless Thermometer Market Size, Share, Demand, and Competitive Landscape

A contactless or infrared thermometer scans the infrared heat emitted from the body to determine the temperature and shows the result in digital format on a liquid crystal display (LCD) screen. The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) can be viewed as a major factor that has aggressively pushed the demand for these thermometers across the world in the last few months.

When segmented on the basis of distribution channel, the contactless thermometer market is bifurcated into direct and indirect channels, wherein the indirect channel category is further classified into retail and online channels. Between the two, the online channel category is gaining momentum and is projected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be mainly ascribed to the high price discounts on the products available online and the factor of convenience associated with shopping through e-commerce portals.

Geographically, North America led the contactless thermometer market during the historical period, and this is mainly attributable to the high preventive healthcare expenditure, a large number of healthcare facilities using advanced medical technologies, and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in the region.

The market has witnessed notable growth in revenue in recent months, mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak on the global level. Various hospitals, clinics, and local authorities have opted and purchased these thermometers for the temperature monitoring of people owing to the non-contact nature and higher accuracy features of these devices. Moreover, growing medical expenditure and rising awareness about advanced healthcare devices are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.