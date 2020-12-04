Environmental Testing Market Size (Value and Volume), Future Potential Of Industry 2029

Global Environmental Testing Market: Overview

Environmental testing is about testing various components of the environment for levels of specific pollutants. Be it air, water or soil, to ascertain the usability of a specific region, testing needs to be done for the kind of production it can sustain. Such testing is done in laboratory settings and can be outsourced or done in-house – depending on the size of the industry that requires such services.

Currently, environment is witnessing degradation. The environmental conditions that could be taken for granted for few decades back now can’t. Even something as simple as growing wheat on a piece of land warrants testing for the acidity of soil since the massive use of chemicals worldwide has pervaded the entire ecosystem. Hence, any form of production that depends on nature for resources needs to test for the presence of the right conditions, giving a boost to the environmental testing market, notes TMRR, which further states that is set to create novel growth opportunities over the period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Environmental Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

A number of market players are providing services to the global industry for environmental testing. This makes this market landscape fragmented. Most players are focusing upon improving capacity and infrastructure through expansion and acquisition of smaller facilities.

Some of these service providers are:

Global Environmental Testing Market: Key Trends and Drivers

A major driver for the environmental testing market is the need to curb air pollution. Fossil fuel usage has increased 8 fold since 1950, resulting in an increased amount of particulate matter going into the environment. This made air pollution the cause of death in 10% of global deaths in 2017, and this number is rising. As regional pollution rises, air quality testing is being demanded in many areas of residence. This should be a steady growth factor for the environmental testing market.

Chemical seepage into every component of our environment is affecting human quality of life directly or indirectly. Governments globally are recognizing this and are making regional regulations to curb pollution. The testing of the environment is an important part of this to discourage local pollution. As citizens become aware and protective of their surroundings, regulations and testing are due to increase in the future.

A hindrance to the growth of this market is the advanced laboratory infrastructure required to completely test environmental components. Though basic testing for inorganic impurities could be done with basic instrumentation, the technical reach of such testing is superficial. As innovations creep in and technology advances, costs are due to come down and buffer this negative trend in the future.

Global Environmental Testing Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are estimated to be global leaders in the future in the environmental testing market. This can be attributed to the presence of an existing laboratory infrastructure and awareness among the population. The regulations for sustainable development are more stringent in these regions, which further strengthens demand for testing.

The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is expected to grow at the fastest rate in this market given the increasing awareness among people about environmental pollution and a concomitant call for regulations. The industrial sector grew by 12.7% in population hotspots like Bangladesh in 2019.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Conventional

Rapid Kits Spectrometry Chromatography PCR Immunoassay Near- Infrared (NIR) technolog



By Sample

Wastewater/effluent

Soil

Water

Air

Others (building material, chemicals, and fuel/oil testing)

By targets tested

Microbial contamination

Organic compounds

Heavy metals

Residues

Solids

By End user

Agriculture & irrigation sector

Government instittes and R&D laboratories

Industrial product manufacturers

Forestry & Geology

