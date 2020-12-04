Family Office Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025: HSBC Bank, Northern Trust, Bessemer Trust   

Family office is a private wealth management advisory firm designed to manage wealthy family’s private wealth. This firm provides investment advice only to family members. Family office also securing family’s financial future by building, preserving, and transferring family wealth and legacy. The demand of family office services is kept growing over the years. It provides full time professional management. The presence of family offices in the United States is grown around 3,000 single-family offices and 150 multi-family offices. The growth of family offices got unseen by private wealth management firms and become a big competitions with private banks. The family office is having strong opportunity. However, these are struggling with regulatory, operational, and technological challenges. The family office majorly classified in two types such as single-family office and multi-family office. And apart from these two others are hybrid family office, administrative family office, and fully integrated family offices.

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, “Global Family Office” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. Global Family Office Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Family Office. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are HSBC Bank (United Kingdom), Northern Trust (United States), Bessemer Trust (United States), BNY Mellon Wealth Management (United States), Pictet (Switzerland), UBS Global Family Office (Switzerland), BMO Financial (Canada), Abbot Downing (United States), Bank of America (United States) and Wilmington Trust (United States)

Market Trend

Rising Wealth, Demand for Family Offices Grows In Latin America & Asia

Market Drivers

Growing Complexity of Ultra-HNWI Financial Needs

Opportunities

Brazil Is One of the Best Opportunities in a Generation

Challenges

Implications of New Regulations for Family Offices

The Global Family Office Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Single Family Office, Multi-Family Office, Virtual Family Office, Administrative Family Office, Hybrid Family Office, Fully Integrated Family Office), Services (Financial Planning, Strategy, Governance, Advisory), Investment (Bonds, Equities, Alternative Investments, Commodities, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Business Strategies

Key strategies in the Global Global Family Office Market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc discussed in this report. The worth of strategic analysis has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with undisputed market challenges. Type 1 of Global Family Office market is expected to the dominate the overall market during the forecast period till 2026. The market will boost by application XX to improve operations efficiently and with minimum operational cost.

