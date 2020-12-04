Global Telescopic Handlers Market Size, Share, Product Type, Applications and Revenue Forecast To 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global “Telescopic Handlers Market Share” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Telescopic Handlers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Types (Compact Telescopic Handlers, High lift Telescopic Handlers, High load Telescopic Handlers), By Technology (Hybrid, Electric, Combustion), By Lift Height (Less than 5 meters, 5-15 meters, More than 15 meters), By Lift Capacity (Less than 3 tons, 3-10 tons, More than 10 tons), By End-User Industry (Construction, Forestry, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market based on present industry scenarios, market demands and business strategies. Also, the research report separates the industry based on the Telescopic Handlers Market Share share, types, applications, growth factor, key players and regions.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Telescopic Handlers Market Share:

JC Bamford Excavator Ltd.

Caterpillar

Doosan Bobcat

CNH Industrial America LLC

Manitou BF

Terex Corporation

Wacker Neuson SE

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Skyjack

HAULOTTE GROUP

JLG Industries

Komatsu Ltd.

AB Volvo

Several companies are upgrading their telescopic handlers to increase market share. For instance, Manitou upgraded its existing telehandler called MT 1135into a hybrid telehandler. The company is working with Deutz to produce hybrid telehandler MT 1335. Also, the company will continue to maintain its long-standing relationship with Road America. Manitou has been delivering construction equipment to Road America since 1989. The demand for aerial platform equipment is increasing, which drives the market. Considering this, the telescopic handlers market potential is likely to grow in the years to come.

“Rising Preference Towards Electric Telehandlers to Reduce Operational and Labor Costs”

“The rapidly growing infrastructure sector augments the demand for innovative and advanced construction equipment, which increases the telescopic handlers market share,” states a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. Integration of telematics in telehandlers and increasing adoption of hybrid telescopic handlers are positively impacting the growth of the market. Stringent environmental policies are compelling companies to manufacture electric telehandlers enabled with electric engine technology. A program called National Clean Air Program or NCAP was launched in 2019 in India. The program gives a clear understanding of how to control and reduce air pollution levels.

Electric telehandlers help to reduce carbon dioxide emissions across construction sites, which leads to a green and sustainable working environment. In order to follow the government guidelines, consumers are focusing on electric or green telehandlers. Governments around the world are encouraging consumers to use renewable sources of energy with an aim to introduce eco-friendly and efficient engines for telehandlers. All the above factors are expected to expand the telescopic handlers market size in the forthcoming years.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Telescopic Handlers Market Share will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Telescopic Handlers Market Share forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Telescopic Handlers Market Share?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key players along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Telescopic Handlers Market Share growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Telescopic Handlers Market Share demand?

Regional Analysis for Telescopic Handlers Market Share:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Telescopic Handlers Market Share research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

