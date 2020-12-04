Apheresis Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2030 – TERUMO BCT, Fresenius SE & Co, Haemonetics

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Apheresis Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global Apheresis Market accounted for over US$ 1.63 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2030.

Apheresis refers to the process of collecting specific blood components. These collected blood components, depending on the patient’s condition, are replaced with similar blood components received from donors. It is a technique of separating the cellular and soluble components of blood using a cell separator, either by the centrifuge process or the filtration process. After the separation, the desired components of the blood are removed while the remaining blood components are reinfused back into the patient. The entire procedure is painless and takes typically two hours or slightly longer than blood donation.

The growth of the apheresis market can be attributed to factors, such as the increasing number of diseases, a rise in the demand for blood components & associated safety, technological advancement in the development of new apheresis techniques and reimbursement policies & funding for apheresis procedures. As per the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic disease – heart disease, cancer, or diabetes. This leads to an increased demand for apheresis. Additionally, with the growing number of surgeries and surgical techniques, advanced treatments have led to the global demand for blood & blood components. Additionally, the development and modernization of healthcare facilities are supporting market growth.

Other factors, such as supportive government policies and improvised reimbursement Mediclaim policies, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, investments in R&D by major biopharmaceutical companies for advancements in blood collection technologies will also boost market growth.

However, the dearth of skilled professionals and the high costs involved in apheresis procedures and associated complications may curb market growth to a certain extent.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fast-growing region owing to the increasing prevalence of several choric diseases in this region. Furthermore, a surge in R&D investments by key market players is further supporting market growth. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure and the increasing number of healthcare practitioners in the region will provide a robust growth platform during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in the global apheresis market include:

TERUMO BCT, INC., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Baxter., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation., KANEKA CORPORATION, KAWASUMI LABORATORIES. INC., Nikkiso Co., Ltd, and others.

