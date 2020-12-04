Medical Device Cleaning Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 – STERIS, Getinge, Ecolab

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Medical Device Cleaning Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global medical device cleaning market is estimated to account for over US$1.78 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2030.

The global medical device cleaning market is driven by rising incidents of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) and the growing focus on disinfection & sterilization in the healthcare sector. Growth in the number of surgical procedures is further contributing to growth of the medical device cleaning market.

Some of the prominent players in the medical device cleaning market include:

STERIS plc., Getinge AB., Ecolab, Metrex Research, LLC., Fortive., Cantel Medical, 3M, Hartmann AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Ruhof, and others.

Get sample copy of “Medical Device Cleaning Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/322

Stringent regulations regarding medical device cleaning have been crucial in augmenting the demand for the targeted market. Standard test methods to determine the effectiveness of cleaning processes for medical devices are approved by the American Society of Testing and Material (ASTM). ASTM is an important regulatory responsible that approves new standards for medical device cleaning. Medical device manufacturers that clean devices need to follow the cleaning parameters for medical devices that include cleaning time (wash, rinse, etc.), cleaning agents, cleaner concentration, temperature, material compatibility, and water quality.

In the current outbreak of COVID-19, respiratory illness has been identified. During this public health emergency, the FDA is issuing various guidelines to expand the availability of sterilizers and disinfectants. Medical devices used for the treatment of patients with coronavirus are at a high risk of contamination. Such devices must be sterilized or thoroughly disinfected between uses, which further helps to boost the medical device cleaning market.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/322

Emerging players in the market are focusing on strategies such as offering advanced product portfolio and forming strategic collaborations & partnerships in order to gain a competitive edge over other players. For instance, in April 2019, Fortive completed the acquisition of the Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) business of Johnson & Johnson, for approximately $2.7 billion in cash to enhance its healthcare facilities in the fight to protect patients against hospital-acquired infections. ASP is involved in the production of innovative sterilization and disinfection solutions.

North America dominated the global medical device cleaning market. The presence of better healthcare facilities and many big players coupled with growing awareness among patients have contributed to market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/322

About Us

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is a 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovations to address worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates consumer study in more than 100 countries, providing a tactical approach to drive sustained business growth. We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that will help you to overcome complexities and stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence, we unfold contingencies for our clients in the evolving world of technology, mega-trends, and industry convergence. We inspire our clients to empower and shape their businesses and to build world-class products.