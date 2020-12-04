Orthodontic Supplies Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Orthodontic Supplies market” and its expanding nature. The Orthodontic Supplies market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Orthodontic Supplies market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

TOC of Orthodontic Supplies Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Orthodontic Supplies market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Brackets holds the leading position in the orthodontic supplies market

The orthodontic supplies market is segmented on the basis of product and patient. Product type is further divided into a fixed type and removable type. Fixed type is again segmented as brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, ligatures, and others.

Brackets are dominating the orthodontic supplies market during the forecast period. Brackets are mostly preferred by orthodontists and are largely adopted owing to their comfort and convenience, which is propelling the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the rising reimbursement policies and healthcare insurance related to the oral treatments will further boost the growth of the brackets segment in the orthodontic supplies market. Moreover, treatment with brackets is usually less time consuming and the growing prevalence of malocclusion cases and chronic orthodontic disorders will escalate the market growth of the brackets segment in the orthodontic supplies market globally.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America has the largest market share, with the being the larger contributor when compared to Canada. The North American orthodontic supplies market is mainly due to the high prevalence of dental disorders, along with the increasing urge in people to look better, aesthetically. The factor in this region driving the market are growing population, rising interest for dental aesthetic procedures among people, increment in legislative use on oral social insurance crosswise over North America, and the high reimbursement policies when compared to other regions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the most noteworthy CAGR, inferable from the rising geriatric populace, high technological advancements, and growing medical tourism in nations like South Korea, India, and China.

Detailed TOC of Orthodontic Supplies Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Prevalence for Orthodontic Conditions

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 High DMFT Index in Developing Countries

4.2.4 Increased Awareness for Orthodontic Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complications During and After Such Procedures

4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Fixed Type

5.1.1.1 Brackets

5.1.1.2 Archwires

5.1.1.3 Anchorage Appliances

5.1.1.4 Ligatures

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 Removable Type

5.2 Patient

5.2.1 Adults

5.2.2 Children and Teenagers

5.2.3 Others

5.2.4 Hospitals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Unitek Corp.

6.1.2 Align Technology Inc.

6.1.3 American Orthodontics

6.1.4 BioMers Pte Ltd

6.1.5 DB Orthodontics Ltd

6.1.6 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

6.1.7 G&H Orthodontics Inc.

6.1.8 Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd

6.1.9 Ormco Corp.

6.1.10 Ortho Organizers Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

