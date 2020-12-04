Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

“Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Retail Pharmacies Segment by Distribution Channel is Expected to Dominate the Market
OTC medicines are conveniently sold in several retail outlets, including those without pharmacies, and are available when consumers need them. In the United States, there are more than 750,000 retail establishments nationwide, both rural and urban consumers have access 24/7 to treatments for common, everyday conditions. Furthermore, most of the patients are preferring self medications without consulting a doctor or a pharmacist. However, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to maintain a relatively low growth rate in terms of revenue generated through distribution of over the counter (OTC) drugs, as mostly the sales of OTCs take place in case of non-prescribed drugs and it is relatively easy for most consumers to acquire these drugs either from retail pharmacies or online pharmacies. Thus, owing to the affordability and high accessibility of the OTC analgesics in the retail stores the market is expected to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Market
According to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, 2019, it was estimated that about 93% of the Americans prefer to treat their minor ailments with OTC medicines before seeking professional care. Chronic pain has been linked to several physical and mental conditions, and contributes to high healthcare costs and lost productivity. In 2016, approximately 20.4% of the adults in the had chronic pain, and 8.0% had high-impact chronic pain. Both kinds of pain were more widespread among adults living in poverty, adults with less than high school education, and adults with public health insurance. For the treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and disorders, many patients in the generally use nonprescription topical analgesics. Counterirritants are approved by the FDA for the topical treatment of minor pains and muscle and joint aches and are often used for the treatment of acute musculoskeletal injuries, such as simple backache, arthritis pain, strains, bruises, and sprains. According to a report, 2018, “The value of self-medication: summary of existing evidence”, it was estimated that the availability of OTC medicine resulted in annual savings of USD 102 billion relative to alternatives. Hence, with the increase in the prevalence of chronic pain, the demand for OTC analgesics is expected to increase, which is likely to drive the market, over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand in Topical Analgesics
4.2.2 Growth in the Geriatric Population Resulting in a Rise in the Prevalence of Various Diseases
4.2.3 Cost Efficiency of OTC Analgesics Drugs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Drug Abuse
4.3.2 Harmful Side Effects from Continuous Use of OTC Analgesic
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Drug
5.1.1 Acetaminophen
5.1.2 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drug (NSAIDs)
5.1.3 Salicylates
5.1.4 Topical Analgesics
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Hospital Pharmacies
5.2.2 Retail Pharmacies
5.2.3 Online Pharmacies
5.2.4 Others Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bayer AG
6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
6.1.3 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.5 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.6 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
6.1.7 Sanofi
6.1.8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
6.1.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
