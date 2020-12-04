Total Ankle Replacement Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

“Total Ankle Replacement Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Total Ankle Replacement market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

HINTEGRA Total Ankle Replacement Segement is Poised to Register Robust Growth

The HINTEGRA total ankle replacement (TAR) was designed by Beat Hintermann, Greta Dereymaeker, Ramon Viladot, and Patrice Diebold, in 2000. HINTEGRA TAR is an unconstrained, three-component system that provides inversion-eversion stability. The HINTEGRA TAR consists of two metallic components and an ultrahigh-density polyethylene mobile bearing, which provides axial rotation and normal flexion-extension mobility. TAR has evolved to become a valuable gold standard treatment option for patients with end-stage ankle osteoarthritis. HINTEGRA TAR is preferred more, because of its high success rate in replacement procedures.

Market Overview:

The total ankle replacement market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period.

– The total ankle replacement market is majorly driven by the aging population and the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis diseases.

– According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during 2013- 2015, in the United States, an estimated 54.4 million adults were diagnosed with some form of arthritis.

– In the United States, osteoarthritis affects 14% of adults aged 25 years and older and 34% of those aged 65 years and older. It is also estimated that 1.5 million adults are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, while 3.0 million adults are suffering from gout in the country. An estimated 2, 94,000 children under the age of 18 (or one in every 250 children) have been diagnosed with arthritis or another rheumatologic condition, in the United States.

Hence, the increasing number of cases of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis in adults and children is likely to increase the demand for total ankle replacement surgery.

DePuy Synthes

Integra LifeSciences

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group Inc.

MatOrtho