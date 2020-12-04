Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market” and its expanding nature. The Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

The Kits and Reagents Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth During The Forecast Period

Majority of the commercial products in the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market are available in the form of kits. These kits are predominantly based on PCR techniques and help in the screening of a family of related disorders. The kits based on microarrays are steadily increasing their market share. Over the forecast period, many products based on immune-assays are expected to receive marketing approval. There are several assays linked to pathogen and viruses detection, which are combined with the PCR techniques, such as Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDv), Porcine Deltacoronavirus (PDCoV), and Transmissible Gastroenteritis Virus (TGEV). Different companies have specialization and resources restricted for assays to be useful for a certain category of animals, which is among the major challenge for the use of molecular diagnostics. However, over the forecast period, the kits and reagent segment is poised to register rapid growth, due to the growing trend of performing tests at the large scale across multiple hospitals.

North America is Expected to Retain the Largest Share in the Market

In 2018, North America had the largest share in the market studied. Additionally, the North American region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing trend of pet ownership in the region and rising demand for animal-based proteins in the region. The is expected to retain its significant market share, owing to factors, such as rising pet adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of various animal diseases and injuries has been identified as the major factor fueling market growth.

Study objectives of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market trends that influence the global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market

Detailed TOC of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Animal Diseases

4.2.2 Increase in Demand for Animal-derived Proteins

4.2.3 Growth in Animal Health Expenditure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.3.2 High Cost of Diagnostic Tests

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.2 Kit and Reagents

5.1.3 Software and Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Genetics

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 PCR

5.3.2 Microarray

5.3.3 DNA Sequencing

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Biochek BV

6.1.2 Biomerieux SA

6.1.3 Bioneer Corporation

6.1.4 Idexx Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Ingenetix GmbH

6.1.6 Neogen Corporation

6.1.7 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

6.1.8 Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

