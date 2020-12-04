Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market” and its expanding nature. The Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Immunologic Assays Segment Dominates the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of disease type and diagnosis. Diagnosis is again segmented into regular laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, immunologic assays, antibody tests, and other tests.

The immunologic assays segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include cost-effectiveness, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, and high sensitivity and specificity of immunoassays. When compared to conventional tests, immunologic assays have been proven to provide highly accurate results, even with very small samples. Immunologic reactions are highly specific, as they can take place only in the presence of proper immunologic agents. For instance, an antibody against a viral protein cannot bind with an antigen that is derived from bacteria. This high specificity indicates high accuracy in results, enabling high sensitivity in the detection of diseases. This high sensitivity not only helps in easy detection, but also eliminates the need for secondary verifications, which ultimately saves costs. For instance, in December 2018, Quidel received a CE mark approval for its product Quidel’s Sofia 2 Lyme+ FIA for use with the Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit extensive market growth over the forecast period, owing to the presence of rising disposable income and increasing patient pool in the emerging countries. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the benefits of early and accurate diagnosis of autoimmune diseases to seek right treatment, rising development of healthcare infrastructure, and growing healthcare expenditure are likely to boost the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Japanese autoimmune disease diagnostics market holds the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific region, and registered a healthy CAGR, due to the presence of a large population with the autoimmune condition in the country, as of 2017. Growth strategies adopted by the local and international players in the Asia-Pacific region is also propelling the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. In 2017, ImmunArray, a privately-held molecular device diagnostic company, and Kindstar Global Co. Ltd, a specialty clinical testing company based in Wuhan, forged a partnership to undertake joint clinical testing for lupus, due to the growing prevalence of the disease in China.

