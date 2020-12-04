Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market” and its expanding nature. The Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Incubators is the Segment by Product Type is expected to be Fastest Growing Market

The neonatal incubators are often necessary for infants. The infants need respiratory support ranging from extra oxygen to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) or mechanical ventilation. The temperature regulation of infants is among the major factors to be controlled in the neonatal incubator cases. The companies has varied devices on several parameters, among which temperature regulation is very important, as severe temperature differences lead to neonate heat loss, hypothermia, and apnoea, which are closely related to air flow and air velocity. In the emerging markets, the growing focus is being seen toward low cost alternative neonatal incubators, such as MiraCradle and Embrace Nest in India, which are much cheaper than the incubators original cost, and thus could be more affordable to hospitals and patients in several places across the country. With that, the market is expected to witness high CAGR over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

The healthcare expenditure in the is among the highest, as per the GDP, globally. More than 18% is spent on healthcare each year in the United States. The country accommodates several medical devices companies working on fetal and neonatal care from around the world, having a good direct distribution channel, as well as third-party services for equipment distribution in relation to medical/hospitals requirement, and home care needs. Furthermore, there is a rise in technological advancement in the devices. Philips Healthcare has developed a Smart Pulse technology, which differentiates between maternal pulse and fetal heart rate without the need for an additional sensor, like SpO2 and ECG. Research in Northwestern Medicine showed that new technology used to assess fetal heart activity called fetal electrocardiogram ST segment analysis or STAN, which not only improves outcomes during labor and delivery but also decrease the rate of cesarean deliveries when compared to conventional fetal heart rate monitoring. During the forecast period, the growth is expected to be consistent, with the high requirement in hospitals, for several applications across the country. Thus, owing to the all above mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Preterm Births

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness for Prenatal and Neonatal Care

4.2.3 Government Initiatives to Provide Better Care for Prenatal and Neonatal Infants

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Low Birth Rates in Developed Countries

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness and Economic Constraints in Developing Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Prenatal and Fetal Equipment

5.1.1.1 Ultrasound and Ultrasonography Devices

5.1.1.2 Fetal Doppler

5.1.1.3 Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.1.1.4 Fetal Heart Monitors

5.1.1.5 Fetal Pulse oximeters

5.1.1.6 Others

5.1.2 Neonatal Equipment

5.1.2.1 Incubators

5.1.2.2 Neonatal Monitoring Devices

5.1.2.3 Phototherapy Equipment

5.1.2.4 Respiratory Assistance and Monitoring Devices

5.1.2.5 Other Neonatal Care Equipment

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Atom Medical Corporation

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Getinge AB

6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.5 Masimo

6.1.6 Medtronic PLC

6.1.7 Natus Medical Incorporated

6.1.8 Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd

6.1.9 Vyaire Medical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

