Home Decor Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

The report focuses on the favorable Global "Home Decor market" and its expanding nature.

Market Overview:

Home Decor market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

TOC of Home Decor Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Home Decor market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Furniture and Home Furnishings Store Sales in the United States

The home furnishings retail industry allows consumers to make their homes truly their own with their very choices of furniture and decor to make attractive. Along with the struggling housing markets, so too are retailers of home furnishings and furniture.

Demand for home furnishings is cyclical, influenced by housing starts, as desires to remodel and redesign are not necessary during slow economic times. Demand is also driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through depth of products and superior customer service. In 2016, furniture and home furnishings store sales amounted to about USD 111.47 billion.

Main Source of Home Decoration Inspiration for Customers

As of 2018, among all the sources like social media, home decor magazine, families homes, television and stores, 29% of customers responded that social media was their main source of home decoration inspiration.

Detailed TOC of Home Decor Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Trends Influencing the US Home Decor Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Home Decor Market

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Furniture

5.1.1.1 Kitchen

5.1.1.2 Living and Bedroom

5.1.1.3 Bathroom

5.1.1.4 Outdoor

5.1.1.5 Lighting

5.1.2 Textiles

5.1.2.1 Rugs

5.1.2.2 Bath Textiles

5.1.2.3 Bed Textiles

5.1.2.4 Kitchen and Dining Textiles

5.1.2.5 Living Room Textiles

5.1.3 Floor Coverings

5.1.3.1 Tiles

5.1.3.2 Wood and Laminate

5.1.3.3 Vinyl and Rubber

5.1.3.4 Carpets and Rugs

5.1.3.5 Other Floor Coverings (Linoleum, Cork, Bamboo, Concrete)

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Household

5.2.2 Commercial

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Ikea

6.2 Bed Bath & Beyond

6.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

6.4 Herman Miller

6.5 Kimball International

6.6 Armstrong World Industries Inc.

6.7 Shaw Industries

6.8 Mannington Mills Inc.

6.9 Mohawk Industries Inc.

6.10 Williams-Sonoma*

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

9 APPENDIX

