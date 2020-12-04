Ceramic Tiles Ceramic Tiles Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

“Ceramic Tiles Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Ceramic Tiles market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Global Consumption of Ceramic Tiles

– Global consumption of ceramic tiles is consistently increased against the backdrop of post-crisis recovery of the global economy and growth of construction in Asia-Pacific. Prior, the market fluctuated slightly, remaining stable on the whole. As a result, the consumption of ceramic tiles increased significantly over recent years.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the consumption of ceramic tile in 2017, accounting the major percentage of the global market. Asia-Pacific’s leadership is due to high construction volumes amid strong economic growth and a large population.

– Ceramic tiles are extensively used in new residential as well as in home improvement activities. Furthermore, ceramic tiles are used in commercial applications such as malls and shopping centers as well as work and office spaces.

Global Production of Ceramic Tiles

– Over the years, Asian countries saw a significant increase in the production of ceramic tiles. In 2008, Asia produced three times the volume of tiles manufactured in the an Union.

– In Asia, the ceramic tile production rose at an average annual rate of 6.8% from 2008 to 2017. The region accounts large percentage of global ceramic tiles market.

Market Overview:

The global ceramic tiles market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2024.

– Increasing construction spending is the key factor in driving the ceramic tiles market globally.

– China, Japan, and construction business are experiencing robust growth owing to boost industry growth in the Asia-Pacific market, as well as global market. Rising disposable income and high population other factors which are posi1icly Influencing the construction sector so as the ceramic tiles market.

– The advancements in digital printing technology are being increased by the vendors to provide ceramic tiles with a wide range of design aesthetics.

– The ceramics tiles market is accounting for about 80% of the Non-resilient flooring market.

– However, governmental regulations pertaining to the carbon emissions in the production of ceramic tiles hamper market growth.

– Ceramic tiles are widely applicable in residential and commercial buildings, owing to their durability and crack resistance nature. Protective coatings on ceramic tiles offer high water resistance, stain protection, and clea Key Manufacturers Like

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Florida Tile Inc.

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.P.A

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

British Ceramic Tile

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.p.A

Porcelanosa Grupo

RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

Kajaria Ceramics

Dal