Floor Covering Floor Covering Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Key Market Trends:

Continuous Increase in Ceramic Tiles

In 2017, ceramic tile continued its upward curve, outpaced only by luxury vinyl tile. Overall in 2017, ceramic tile sales are estimated to have increased by 6.8% in dollars and 5.4% in square feet. These gains increased ceramic tile’s share of total floor covering sales by 14.3% in dollars and square feet, which is up from about 14% of total sales in 2016. The growth is largely due to innovation and a variety of other factors, including greater consumer accessibility, strong builder and housing markets, and continued economic growth. There were various design factors contributing to the tile sector’s growth in 2017. As well, new file formats and technologies are driving opportunity. In 2017, subtle textured concrete looks, bold wood looks with color variation, and innovative three-dimensional wall tiles are only a few of the cutting-edge tile opportunities available to the consumers.

Strong Growth in Stone

Stone continues to grow in sales and square feet but has not kept pace with ceramic tile, due to its price. Despite the lack of sharp gains, the housing and builder markets have positively affected the stone sector. Meanwhile, technology has continued to positively affect tile, and it has adversely affected stone because digital printing can put realistic stone looks on less expensive ceramic tile. The installation crisis continues to negatively affect both the tile and stone sectors, however, 2017 saw some progress. According to the Catalina Research, employment rate at tile and stone contractors increased by 4.5% and average hourly wages at ceramic tile and stone contractors soared by 13%.

Market Overview:

Floor coverings include carpets, rugs, wood, tiles, and other flooring materials, which are used for covering floors.

– The US floor covering sales strengthened in 2017, due to rising consumer confidence and a sharper increase in single-family home construction.

– Square foot sales increased, however, did not keep pace, due to a decline in multi-family housing started slowdown in the commercial markets.

– A key propellant for the expansion of the market is marked growths in the building and construction industries. The main challenge faced by the industry is the volatility in the prices of raw materials. Builder purchase gains may continue to gain profit, as millennials begin to form households.

– Home floor coverings spending benefited for a double-digit increase in residential improvement construction spending.

– The builder market makes profits and offers opportunities for the floor covering industry.

