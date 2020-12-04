Vinyl Floor Covering Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Vinyl Floor Covering

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Vinyl Floor Covering market” and its expanding nature. The Vinyl Floor Covering market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • Vinyl floor covering is a type of resilient floor covering, made by combining natural and synthetic polymer materials, which are placed in repeating structural units. It is a synthetic flooring material, which is water- and stain-resistant. It is widely used in the construction sector.
  • Vinyl flooring is cost-effective in nature and exhibits various features, such as durability, flexible handling, and design possibilities, which make it suitable to be used in hospitals, schools, offices, and houses. The global vinyl floor covering market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3% 2018-2024.
  • – The vinyl flooring market is facing a severe shortage of labor. Due to this, the manufacturers are compelled to turn down the projects and are paying more to retain the existing labor force.
  • – A luxury vinyl tile (LVT) is cost-effective in comparison to the price of hardwood flooring. To maintain hardwood property, one must spend a significant amount in treating and refinishing the material. Thus, commercial and residential builders prefer LVT over the hardwood flooring.
  • – Emerging trends have a direct impact on the dynamics of the vinyl flooring in the global construction industry, such as an increase in demand for vinyl flooring. Other factors like the development of infrastructures in various sectors, like healthcare, education, industrial automotive, and others and the growth of residential construction and homeowners fuel the growth of the mar

    Key Manufacturers

  • Armstrong Flooring
  • Shaw Industries Inc.
  • Mannington Mills Inc.
  • Beaulieu International Group
  • IVC Group
  • Forbo Holding AG
  • Gerflor SAS
  • Tarkett SA
  • Congoleum Corporation
  • CBC Flooring
  Mannington Mills Inc.
  • Mohawk Industries Inc.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Vinyl Floor Covering market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Vinyl Floor Covering market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Vinyl Floor Covering market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • A complete background analysis of the vinyl floor covering market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview, is covered in the report. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

    TOC of Vinyl Floor Covering Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Vinyl Floor Covering market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Vinyl Floor Covering Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Vinyl Floor Covering market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Vinyl Floor Covering market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Vinyl Floor Covering market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Vinyl Floor Covering market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Vinyl Floor Covering market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Largest Luxury Vinyl Tile Segment

    A luxury vinyl tile (LVT) with improved design possibilities, installation technology and the emergence of an entirely new subcategory of rigid-core LVT products, gaining prominence than the other segments. Demand has followed innovation as manufacturers have developed newer and better LVT products.

    The development of more advanced products has put pressure on competitors in the industry to keep up, catalyzing even more innovation. Some of the trends for the growth of the segment are limitless design versatility in LVT products and improving the performance of LVT systems.

    Growth Opportunities for the Vinyl Floor Covering in the Construction

    The vinyl floor covering market has opportunity globally and regionally. The non-residential segment is expected to be the largest segment. Increase in demand for luxury vinyl tiles in non-residential buildings, such as offices, hotels, educational institutions, and hospitals, is expected to drive the vinyl floor covering the market in the future.

    In 2015, the vinyl floor covering brands, such as Armstrong, Mannington, Congoleum, and Tarkett are major sources of vinyl flooring for the construction companies in the United States.

    Study objectives of Vinyl Floor Covering Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Vinyl Floor Covering market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Vinyl Floor Covering market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Vinyl Floor Covering market trends that influence the global Vinyl Floor Covering market

    Detailed TOC of Vinyl Floor Covering Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.3 Restraints
    4.4 Trends Shaping the Vinyl Floor Covering Market
    4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.7 Challenges of the Vinyl Floor Covering Market
    4.8 Recent Developments in the Market
    4.9 Technological Innovations
    4.10 Growth Opportunities for Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Vinyl Sheet
    5.1.2 Vinyl Composite Tile
    5.1.3 Luxury Vinyl Tile
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 Residential
    5.2.2 Commercial

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Armstrong Flooring
    6.1.2 Shaw Industries Inc.
    6.1.3 Mannington Mills Inc.
    6.1.4 Beaulieu International Group
    6.1.5 IVC Group
    6.1.6 Forbo Holding AG
    6.1.7 Gerflor SAS
    6.1.8 Tarkett SA
    6.1.9 Congoleum Corporation
    6.1.10 CBC Flooring
    6.1.11 Mannington Mills Inc.
    6.1.12 Mohawk Industries Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE VINYL FLOOR COVERING MARKET

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    9 APPENDIX

     

