Clinical Data Analytics Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Key Market Trends:
Quality Improvement and Clinical Bench-marking to Hold Significant Share
Healthcare professionals have always had a great deal of information they could use, but that data was not easy to access manually due to the huge sheer volume of the data. With the advent of digitization, the ability to deconstruct data in medical imaging for analyzing can cause a drastic change in the healthcare industry.
Combining huge volumes and types of data along with the technological improvements for analyzing massive amounts of information is creating significant opportunities for improving healthcare quality across the globe.
Leveraging technologies like big data and utilizing computer systems such as IBM Watson allows analysis of verbal expressions, degradation in handwriting, facial expressions in predicting the disease among a host of other functions.
As per the National Institutes of Health, in 2016, the alone accounted for 40% of clinical trials worldwide. The collected data that is being generated from different sources need to be studied and analyzed for chalking out strategies for effective population health management. Under the new rules by the US government for Medicare, hospitals and doctors will be subject to financial penalties under Medicare if they are not using electronic health records (EHR). Though the has always been known to be a pioneer in use of advanced technologies for treating patients, doctors and hospitals have been slow to replace paper records with electronic records. These steps are being taken to put these EHR’s to meaningful use. Enforcement of these new regulations is expected to provide impetus to the demand for clinical data analytics solutions in the region.
Market Overview:
Clinical Data Analytics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Clinical Data Analytics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Clinical Data Analytics market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Clinical Data Analytics market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Clinical Data Analytics market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Clinical Data Analytics?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Clinical Data Analytics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Clinical Data Analytics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Clinical Data Analytics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Clinical Data Analytics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Clinical Data Analytics Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Clinical Data Analytics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Clinical Data Analytics market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Clinical Data Analytics market trends that influence the global Clinical Data Analytics market
Detailed TOC of Clinical Data Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Increasing Focus On Population Health Management
4.5.2 Government Healthcare Policies Expected To Propel The Market Growth
4.5.3 Clinical Data Analytics Enabling Personalized Patient Care
4.5.4 Growing Need To Contain Healthcare Expenditure
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 Lack of Infrastructural Facilities In Various Government And Private Hospitals
4.6.2 Low Internet Penetration In The Emerging Economies
4.7 Market Opportunities
4.7.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronic Data Recording System
4.8 Market Challenges
4.8.1 Maintaining The Integrity And Privacy Of The Collected Data
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Model
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-premise
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking
5.2.2 Clinical Decision Support
5.2.3 Regulatory Reporting and Compliance
5.2.4 Comparative Analytics/Comparative Effectiveness
5.2.5 Precision Health
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Payers
5.3.2 Providers
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 Italy
5.4.2.4 France
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 India
5.4.3.2 China
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Australia
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
5.4.5.1 GCC
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.2 Agreements, Collaborations And Partnerships
6.3 New Product Launches
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
6.4.2 Caradigm
6.4.3 CareEvolution, Inc.
6.4.4 Cerner Corp
6.4.5 Health Catalyst
6.4.6 IBM Corporation
6.4.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V
6.4.8 McKesson Corporation
6.4.9 Optum Inc.
6.4.10 Oracle Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
