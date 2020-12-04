Context Aware Computing Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

“Context Aware Computing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Context Aware Computing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics Segment Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

Smartphones and tablets have moved far beyond the capability of sending text messages or making calls, and are now personal navigators, storage devices, arcades, and social hubs.

Moreover, the evolution of smartphones and increasing computational power have enabled developers to create innovative context-aware applications, to recognize user-related social and cognitive actions, in any situation and at any location.

A prominent example of context-aware technologies in smartphones is in the way they react to ambient light, by adjusting screen brightness for optimal readability. As this feature is available in every smartphone in the market, the growth in the sales of smartphones is poised to drive the demand for context-aware technology in consumer electronics.

The augmented reality (AR) market offers significant opportunities, as it is expected to witness an enhanced proliferation of AI, which takes the inputs from a wearable device and combines them with personal data, to determine the current context in real-time and push relevant data to a user, in line with customer requirements.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

The North American market has the presence of a majority of the market leaders, making it a forerunner in the adoption of this technology

The region is home to top users, as well as integrators of context-aware computing technology. These include technology leaders, such as Google, e-commerce giant Amazon, financial institutions such as Visa, and telecom giants such as Verizon and AT&T, who have constantly incorporated this technology to enhance their customer service and product offerings.

Apple, Amazon, and Google smart gadgets, such as watches and speakers, have established themselves in the North American market place. Increased integration of smart wearables to IoT devices, driven by the adoption of smart homes in the region, is expected to augment the market.

Market Overview:

The context-aware computing market was valued at USD 32.76 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 158 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 30.0% over 2019-2024. With the evolution of ubiquitous computing, which is a concept in computer science where computing is made available at any time and everywhere (due to the third wave of computing becoming popular over desktop computing) context-aware computing has also witnessed a rise in its demand.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming one of the most critical aspects in both business and science, and an increasing number of leading technology companies are showing interest in AI investment. Google’s USD 400 million acquisition of DeepMind is a prime example of rising interest in acquiring AI technology.

Contextual awareness is the ability of computing systems to acquire, fetch, and reason the situational context, and adapt to their applications, accordingly. A context-aware system starts to collect raw, low-level contextual data, interpret the raw contextual data into high-level interpreted context, reason the interpreted context to derive implications, and adapt the application behavior, based on the implications.

The u-Japan Strategy in 2005, which was promoted under the leadership of Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), describes efforts to realize this environment, where the target was to make 80% of the country’s population comfortable with ICT by 2010s and develop the ICT industry. This strategy is now being applied by various countries to gain the prominence over context-aware computing. Key Manufacturers Like

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Google LLC

Oracle Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Apple Inc.

Intel Corp.

Onapsis Inc.

Flybits Inc.