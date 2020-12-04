Data Center Liquid Cooling Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Data Center Liquid Cooling market” and its expanding nature. The Data Center Liquid Cooling market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Data Center Liquid Cooling market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Data Center Liquid Cooling market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Data Center Liquid Cooling market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Banking/Financial Services Segment expected to register a Significant Growth

Banks are increasingly adopting public cloud services, as they provide flexibility and agility, resulting in a decrease in the number of data centers that are present and redundant without much use, thus augmenting the demand for the data center liquid cooling market.

According to a survey by Intel Security, the number of companies adopting hybrid cloud services alone has risen by three times the previous size. Cloud providers have been increasing security and providing better and robust systems, which can be highly beneficial for companies. Banks have been adopting the use of biometric authentication tools, to combat identity theft and fraud. Increased digitization and connectivity have paved the way for many entry points in the system, which have been creating more amount of data, driving the need for data centers.

The use of data centers in the domain has slowed down, owing to the advent of new trends, such as software-defined data centers, which migrated the storage to a more distributed framework, unlike the typically used data centers. The Bank of America has shut down three data centers as they have been migrating to similar architecture. This has saved the cost of maintaining these data centers for the company. Through the existence of such trends, banks have been unveiling new data centers to support their operations and activities. The Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation has opened a new data center with an outlay of USD 182.5 million. This data center is expected to support the regional business requirements of 18 countries.

North America Anticipated to Hold a Dominant Share

In the United States, the demand and rate of adoption for cloud-based computing are rapidly increasing, owing to which, data centers are ascending in the country, thereby, propelling the utilization of data center liquid cooling.

Liquid cooling is now highly preferred over conventional air cooling, due to its greater efficiency and higher economic violability. The is home to many tech giants, such as Facebook and Apple, wherein, the volume of Big Data is tremendously increasing; moreover, companies are laying new strategies to ascend a number of data centers.

In June 2017, Facebook announced to lay a 200-mile cable to the new data centers in Mexico, which are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, a few states of the are offering tax incentives, specifically to data centers. For instance, Florida approved use and sales tax exemption for every new data center built in the state, which is expected to present a positive impact on the US market growth.

Companies are rigorously investing in data centers to meet the growing demand from respective operations. For instance, the rising demand for cognitive capabilities in the has led IBM Corporation to build four new cloud data centers in the country. This is likely to encourage the utilization of liquid cooling technology in these data centers, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

