Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market” and its expanding nature. The Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market players

Key Market Trends:

Telecom and IT to hold a Major Market Share

The telecom and IT sector has witnessed a high penetration rate of BYOD and cloud computing. The sector has been an early adopter of WaaS. The IT sector considered for the study includes enterprises that are into consulting and offering IT-based products and services. Therefore, most of their manufactured assets are intangible and include a broad range of enterprises.

Since software applications allow organizations to derive revenue from digital business channels, there is a stronger need to automate and release new applications and functionalities. This need has also led to a shift to the cloud, owing to the cost benefits.

Huawei Technologies, a prominent player in the telecom industry, migrated its R&D center in to its own cloud computing platform called â€œDesktop Cloudâ€. By migrating its computing and storage to cloud, the company was able to save almost 88% of the overall expenses, compared to that of the traditional desktop environment.

North America to hold a Major Market Share

With relatively high rates of BYOD in the region, the need for securing enterprise data and finding cost-efficient ways of managing IT deployment is evident in the region.

According to a Cisco study, US workers save an average of 81 minutes/ week by using their own devices. Almost half of all North American enterprises/workplaces had adopted BYOD in 2016, according to a Avaya, a prominent technology company in the United States.

Such figures indicate the implementation and satisfaction levels of BYOD across US enterprises, thus providing scope for the vendors in the market. With strong economic growth in the region, enterprise expansion across the region is expected. Therefore, the BYOD trend, in addition to enterprise growth, provides opportunities for the vendors in the market.

Study objectives of Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market trends that influence the global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market

Detailed TOC of Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Rising Adoption of BYOD across Various Industries

4.5.2 Increasing Demand for Affordable Desktop Virtualization Solutions

4.6 Market Challenges

4.6.1 Software Integration Challenges

4.6.2 Network Performance and Bandwidth Issues

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Public

5.1.2 Private

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Solution and Service

5.2.1 Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

5.2.2 Application as a Service (AaaS)

5.3 By Enterprise

5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.3.2 Large Enterprises

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

5.4.2 Education

5.4.3 Retail

5.4.4 Government

5.4.5 Telecom and IT

5.4.6 Healthcare

5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.2.2 VMware Inc.

6.2.3 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.2.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.2.5 Getronics NV

6.2.6 Unisys Corporation

6.2.7 NTT DATA Corporation

6.2.8 Colt Technology Services

6.2.9 Cloudalize NV

6.2.10 Dizzion Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

