3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

The report focuses on the favorable Global “3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market” and its expanding nature. The 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market players

Key Market Trends:

Automotive to Witness Significant Growth

The future for various industries is 3D mapping & modeling, and the future factory will be composed of several industrial-sized printers. The car and automotive sector is one area likely to be affected significantly.

Driverless cars have many different kinds of sensors – including cameras, lidar, and radar – but they are not yet capable of fully understanding what they see. For example, before an autonomous car approaches a junction, it needs to know exactly where the traffic light will be. Because of this, driverless cars need highly detailed 3D maps of the roads they are to navigate, which is expected to boost the 3D mapping adoption.

Tesla, a company, focusing on driverless cars, and having a few models offering driverless capabilities, has started pushing new modules from MapBox, an open-source mapping platform for custom designed maps, and Valhalla, an open source routing engine for navigation, for increased safety, which is boosting the overall market growth.

The increased use of 3D technology in the R&D department of the automotive industry propels the growth of the market in , especially in Germany and the UK. This technology is used to design and engineer new vehicle models. For instance, Ferrari, based in Maranello, Italy, uses Autodesk 3D modeling software in the early stages of product development, before prototyping.

North America to Hold Major Share

North America is anticipated to hold a major share over the forecast period as the region has a strong automotive sector buoyed by the presence of major players and technologically advanced capabilities. Increased spending on infrastructure is pumping more money into the economy, creating more demand for consumer services and goods, which eventually increases investment in capacity increases of manufacturing facilities, retail establishments, and office space. The trend of growing population (309 million in 2010 to 327 million in 2017) also contributes to the growth of the construction industry in the and thus, the market for Building Information Modelling (BIM).The huge volume of adoption of connected vehicles in the clearly outlines a growing trend of connected cars, which proportionately pushes the need for better and enhanced navigation capabilities, thereby, driving the market growth.

Study objectives of 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market trends that influence the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market

Detailed TOC of 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Advent of 3D-enabled Display Devices

4.5.2 Advancement of 3D Scanners, 3D Sensors, and Other Acquisition Devices

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 High Initial Investments

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 3D Mapping

5.1.2 3D Modelling

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Projection Mapping

5.2.2 Texture Mapping

5.2.3 Maps & Navigation

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Entertainment & Media

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Building & Construction

5.3.5 Defense

5.3.6 Transportation

5.3.7 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Autodesk Inc.

6.1.2 Saab AB

6.1.3 GOLDENSOFTWARE, LLC

6.1.4 Trimble Inc.

6.1.5 Intermap Technologies

6.1.6 The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.

6.1.7 Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI).

6.1.8 Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

6.1.9 Airbus Defense and Space

6.1.10 Cybercity 3D Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

