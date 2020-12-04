Cloud Migration Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

“Cloud Migration Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cloud Migration market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Digital Connectivity is Fueling SMEs to Access Cloud-Based Apps and Software
Migrating one service at time to the cloud is a good start for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in using cloud computing services. cloud-based services help small businesses to reduce costs and give them access to IT services, which were once only available to large enterprises. The use of cloud migration is becoming increasingly important in the business world. Its inception was commenced from small businesses using cloud migration service for their data managing purposes, as SMEs are more complex and have low barriers to adopting changes.
Digital connectivity is fueling better business outcomes and making it easier for SMEs to access cloud-based apps and software, to enhance productivity and growth. Furthermore, cloud-based services not only reduce capital expenditure and software costs but also provide a scalable, agile infrastructure that can support SMEs’ seasonal peaks and troughs. Apart from that, the rising cloud computing among SMEs, especially in emerging economies, is also boosting the segment’s growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, SMEs in and other 21 countries in the region got access and support to the cloud solutions and resources for digital transformation, with the opening of Oracle’s first digital hub in Southeast Asia. The percentage of IT budgets allocated to cloud computing are increasing, especially by small to medium businesses. The rise in spending is expected to boost the segment’s growth over the forecast period.
North America Driving the Cloud Migration Market
North America is among the leading innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption for cloud migration, is the largest market. The region has a strong foothold of cloud migration vendors, which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Google Inc. among others.
Recently, in November 2018, IBM corporation launched new services to help organizations accelerate the complex process of modernizing and migrating applications to cloud, and adopt the hybrid, multi-cloud strategy to speed up the business transformation. With new enhancements available in the IBM Cloud Migration Factory, IBM services introduced new automation tools, to reduce the time of modernizing and moving an organization’s data, infrastructure, applications, and workloads.
The advanced industrial landscape in the region has led to widespread incorporation of AI on numerous operational levels, leading to a growing need for cloud migration. Additionally, BYOD is having a substantial impact on the enterprises, as they realize the advantages in terms of cost saving, productivity, and flexibility.
Market Overview:
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Detailed TOC of Cloud Migration Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Study Deliverables
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Research Phases
2.2 Analysis Methodology
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing benefits of cloud to organizations
4.3.2 Increasing use of byod
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Data security and application interoperability issues
4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Industry Policies
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type of Deployment
6.1.1 Public
6.1.2 Private
6.1.3 Hybrid
6.2 By Enterprise Size
6.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
6.2.2 Large Enterprises
6.3 By Type of Service
6.3.1 PaaS
6.3.2 IaaS
6.3.3 SaaS
6.4 By End-user Vertical
6.4.1 BFSI
6.4.2 Healthcare
6.4.3 Retail
6.4.4 Government
6.4.5 IT and Telecommunication
6.4.6 Manufacturing
6.4.7 Other End-user Verticals
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.3 Asia Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.5 Middle East and Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Accenture PLC
7.1.2 Amazon Inc.
7.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc
7.1.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
7.1.5 DXC Technology
7.1.6 Evolve IP LLC
7.1.7 Google LLC
7.1.8 IBM Corporation
7.1.9 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.10 Oracle Corporation
7.1.11 Rackspace Hosting Inc.
7.1.12 Rightscale Inc.(Flexera)
7.1.13 Tech Mahindra Ltd
7.1.14 VMware Inc.
7.1.15 WSM International LLC
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999740
