Digital Payments Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Key Market Trends:
Contact Less Payment Method to Emerge As One of the Preferred Option
Contactless payment is an alternative payment channel. It uses short-range wireless technologies, such as radio frequency identification (RFID) or near field communication (NFC), to securely complete payments between a contactless card and contactless-enabled PoS terminal.
The factors that drives the use of contactless payment include, but are not limited to, ease of use, speed, and integrated and seamless experience. For instance, contactless transactions take close to 1/10th of the time taken by traditional electronic transactions.
Driven by hassle-free and convenient experiences, contactless payments are witnessing robust adoption in countries, such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Singapore. For instance, in the United Kingdom, the number of contactless transactions reached 2.86 billion in 2016, thereby, indicating a growth rate of about 174%.
The mobile contactless user base increased from about 20 million in 2015 to 144 million in 2017. Thus, with the increasing acceptance of mobile and digital payments, contactless payments are anticipated to record growth. Moreover, the adoption of contactless cards is projected to transform the landscape of traditional payments, as these cards act as significant threats to EMV cards and the magnetic stripe technology.
to Account for the Most Significant Share in North America
Digital payment is all set to be the preferred mode of payment for US citizens. For instance, 41% of all shoppers said that their smartphone or tablet is becoming their most important shopping tool. Moreover, mobile payment is the preferred mode of payment among millennials.
E-commerce sales in the region are also increasing, with the improvement of digital payment experience. This increase also reflects consumers’ increasing comfort with online shopping, coupled with their increasing use of mobile and hand-held devices.
When comparing online/e-commerce (no card present) payments with card-in-hand payments, digital proved to be the higher growth category, accounting for growth up to 23%, over the last year.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Digital Payments market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Digital Payments market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Digital Payments market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Digital Payments market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Digital Payments market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Digital Payments?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Digital Payments market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Digital Payments space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Digital Payments market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Digital Payments Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Digital Payments Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Digital Payments market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Digital Payments market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Digital Payments market trends that influence the global Digital Payments market
Detailed TOC of Digital Payments Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Internet Penetration
4.3.2 Growing E-commerce Market
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security and Privacy Concerns
4.4.2 Additional Charges for Making Payments
4.4.3 Instability of Mobile Networks
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Mode of Payment
5.1.1 Point of Sale
5.1.1.1 Contact Payment
5.1.1.2 Contactless Payment
5.1.1.3 Bank Cards
5.1.2 Online Sale
5.1.2.1 Digital Wallets
5.1.2.2 Digital Currencies
5.1.2.3 Net Banking
5.1.2.4 Other Online Sales Channels
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Retail
5.2.2 Banking and Financial Service
5.2.3 Telecommunication
5.2.4 Government
5.2.5 Transportation
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries (Media and Entertainment)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 PayPal Holdings Inc.
6.1.2 Visa Inc.
6.1.3 MasterCard Incorporated (MasterCard)
6.1.4 Amazon.com Inc.
6.1.5 Alphabet Inc.
6.1.6 Apple Inc.
6.1.7 CCAvenue (Avenues Pvt. Ltd)
6.1.8 Paytm Mobile Solutions Private Limited
6.1.9 Stripe Inc.
6.1.10 Alipay.com Co. Ltd
7 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
