E-Retail E-Retail Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

“E-Retail Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. E-Retail market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245135
Key Market Trends:
Asia-Pacific is Home to Digital Powerhouses
– E-commerce is expected to become the largest retail channel in the world, accounting for 14% of the total retail sales by 2021, outpacing sales through retail outlets, like supermarkets, independent grocers, and apparel and footwear retailers, among others.
– However, its future adoption is not likely to be evenly distributed across the world. E-commerce is already leading the way in Asia-Pacific, with 13% penetration rate, and it is expected to reach the top spot in Western within the next five years. Retailers may need to tailor their digital strategies appropriately by region, country, and category.
– In 2017, e-commerce became the leading retail channel in Asia-Pacific, driven by growth in two countries, namely, South Korea and China.
– South Korea became the first country in the region where e-commerce became the number 1 channel, in 2013, with 11% penetration rate of the total retail sales. The best digital infrastructure in the world, combined with a high propensity to embrace the latest technology, led the digital revolution.
– Though e-commerce rose to the top in South Korea three years earlier than China, China has now become the digital powerhouse in Asia-Pacific and the world.
– China’s leading retailers, Alibaba and JD.com, have built retail ecosystems with the best selection and range of prices, while solving the challenges around logistics and payments. Both continue to improve upon the digital experience, speeding up delivery and expanding product categories.
More Consumers are Buying Fashion Online
– Fashion is the second-largest retail category after grocery. The shift toward e-commerce is a significant, palpable movement in most economies. A quarter of spending on clothing, accessories, and footwear (fashion) already occurs online and, is still rapidly growing.
– The penetration rate of buying fashion online is roughly twice that of the overall retail sales. Global forecast shows that e-commerce accounted for nearly 25% of the total fashion sales, compared to 13% of the total retail sales in 2018. Of the 58% of global online consumers who made purchases online in 2018, about half were shoppers of clothing, accessories, or footwear.
– Online marketplaces, like Amazon, are key purchase influencers in a fashion shopper’s purchase journey. Shoppers are spending more time on marketplace sites to discover and research products, which is providing retailers insights into buyers’ purchase decisions.
– Artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools allow retailers to leverage this wealth of consumer data toward responsive design and better product recommendations. This enables marketplaces to launch private-label fashion brands for entry-level customers (for example, Moda Rapido, and Here and Now by the Indian online fashion retailer Myntra) and provide a superior customer experience.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
E-Retail market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the E-Retail market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the E-Retail market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245135
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of E-Retail market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries E-Retail market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of E-Retail?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of E-Retail market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in E-Retail space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the E-Retail market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global E-Retail Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245135
Study objectives of E-Retail Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the E-Retail market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the E-Retail market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and E-Retail market trends that influence the global E-Retail market
Detailed TOC of E-Retail Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Customer Behavior Analysis
4.3 Evolving Market Trends in E-retailing
4.4 E-retailing Deliveries by Sector and Parcel Size
4.5 Major Footraces in the E-retail Market
4.6 Drivers
4.7 Restraints
4.8 Opportunities
4.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.10 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.2
5.1.3 Middle East & Africa
5.1.4 Asia-Pacific
5.1.5 Latin America
5.2 Products
5.2.1 Electronics and Media
5.2.2 Fashion
5.2.3 Food and Personal Care
5.2.4 Furniture and Appliances
5.2.5 Toys and Baby Products
5.2.6 Other Products
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amazon
6.1.2 E-Bay
6.1.3 Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd
6.1.4 Jingdong (JD.com Inc.)
6.1.5 Flipkart
6.1.6 Zalando
6.1.7 Others
6.2 Insights on Mass Merchandisers and E-commerce Practicers (such as Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, etc. across the globe)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE E-RETAIL MARKET
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 APPENDIX
9.1 Most Popular Products Sold via E-retail
9.2 Social Media holds the Key to the Future of E-commerce
9.3 Creating Unique In-store Experience with Digital Transformation
9.4 Types of Electronic Commerce – B2B, B2C, and C2C
9.5 Country Rankings of E-commerce Markets by Key Segments
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245135
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other report :
Global Sports Turf Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
Arabinogalactan Market Size 2020 by Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2026
Sodium Aluminosilicate Market Size Latest Report 2020 Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Dynamics
CAE Software Market Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
Global Machine Glazed Kraft Rlease Liner Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments
Cera Flava (Yellow Wax) Market 2020 Structure, Research Methodology Forecast to 2024
Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024
Lauryl Hydroxysultaine (LHSB) Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024
Glass Bubbles Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024
Global Night Vision Devices Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024
High Voltage Sensing Cables Market 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2025
Friction Laminated Materials Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2025 Forecast Research Report
Small Cells Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2026
High Purity Magnesium Chloride Market Research 2020-2026; Regional Industry Segment by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate
N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2026